Madhuri Dixit’s Mrs Deshpande had South Korean version and many missed it

The South Korean adaptation of Mrs Deshpande aired under the title Queen Mantis and was released in 2025.

Madhuri Dixit is one of the industry's top actresses, who has been ruling millions of hearts for decades and enjoys a massive fan following. The actress is currently making headlines for her recently released series, Mrs Deshpande. The actress is receiving positive reviews and praise from all quarters for her performance, and fans are going gaga over her never-before-seen avatar. It's no secret that Mrs Deshpande is based on the French thriller 'La Mante', but did you know that it also has a South Korean adaptation? Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor and produced by Applause Entertainment, the series is now available on the OTT platform JioCinema.

The South Korean Adaptation of Mrs Deshpande

The South Korean adaptation of Mrs Deshpande aired under the title Queen Mantis and was released in 2025. The Madhuri Dixit starrer is the official Indian adaptation, which premiered on JioCinema on December 19, 2025. The original French story, La Mante, shared across all adaptations, involves a police investigation that delves into a series of serial killings that mimic the past crimes of a convicted female serial killer.

The imprisoned killer agrees to help the police on the condition that she works with her estranged son, who is now a detective. Queen Mantis stars Go Hyun-jung and Jang Dong-yoon in the lead roles and is available to watch on Netflix.

Review of Madhuri Dixit's 'Mrs Deshpande'

Times Now's internal review of 'Mrs Deshpande reads: 'The strength of 'Mrs. Deshpande lies in its writing style. Adapted from the French thriller 'La Mante', the story is well-structured and precise. This is what makes it a fantastic viewing experience. The series has several moments that keep you hooked to your seat. 'Mrs. Deshpande' is also excellent in terms of direction.' Director Nagesh Kukunoor maintains a clear vision across all three episodes, striking a balance between character development and plot progression. The director doesn't allow any one element to overpower the others. Furthermore, the direction never deviates from its purpose. Madhuri Dixit delivers an impressive and restrained performance as Mrs Deshpande. Instead of relying on dramatic expressions, she conveys everything through her expressive eyes and dialogue. There are several moments in the series where she completely captivates the screen, especially in her first encounter with Hosh.

Also read: After Assam SIT charges four accused with murder in Zubeen Garg's death case, Singapore Police denies any foul play: 'We urge...'