Bollywood's Dhak Dhak Queen, Madhuri Dixit, left fans heartbroken when she married Shriram Madhav Nene in 1999. The couple met after Madhuri's family invited Shriram's family for dinner, where he was charmingly unaware of her Bollywood fame. Over two decades later, Madhuri and Shriram are still going strong, sharing glimpses of their life on their YouTube channel. With Madhuri's illustrious acting career, she has an impressive financial portfolio with an estimated net worth of around Rs 250 crore. Her diverse income streams include acting, brand endorsements, running a production house (RnM Moving Pictures), and her online dance academy, "Dance with Madhuri." She has also earned through judging dance reality shows and investing in various ventures. While Madhuri’s net worth is public domain, many are curious about her husband Dr Nene’s net worth, and their composite wealth.

Dr. Sriram Madhav Nene, also known as Srira, is a cardiovascular surgeon born in Los Angeles, California. He holds degrees from the University of California, Los Angeles, and specializes in cardiothoracic vascular surgery. Dr Nene left his day job as a cardiovascular surgeon in 2011 to focus on healthcare start-ups and digital solutions. Dr. Nene is currently the Founder of Pathfinder Health Sciences and serves on the Advisory Board of IIT-Jodhpur. After relocating to India, he transitioned into medical-tech entrepreneurship.



Dr. Sriram Nene's income streams include his work as a cardiovascular surgeon, medical-tech entrepreneurship, and his involvement in various ventures with his wife Madhuri Dixit, such as "Dance With Madhuri" online dance school and RnM Moving Pictures, a production company. He has also invested in luxury cars, contributing to his overall net worth. They've also invested in luxury cars like Ferrari and McLaren, showcasing their varied interests and investments. While no official data is available about his total net worth, it is estimated to be around Rs 100 crores, thanks to his various ventures.

According to reports, Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene's car collection includes luxury vehicles like Porsche 911 Turbo S (Rs 3.08 crore), Mercedes-Maybach S560 (Rs 2.06 crore), Range Rover Sports (Rs 2.1 crore), and Mercedes S-Class 450 (Rs 1.33 crore), as well as other cars like Skoda Octavia VRS, Mercedes GLS 350D, Innova Crysta, and Range Rover Vogue. Shriram Nene affectionately calls these cars "his babies." The couple's net worth is impressive, with other investments in brands.

