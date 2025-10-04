Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Madhuri Dixit avoided being clicked with Sanjay Dutt post-arrest: ‘She was afraid…’

According to Zaveri, Madhuri arrived at the venue with her secretary and a few companions, but the atmosphere shifted when she noticed Sanjay seated on the stage.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 04, 2025, 11:25 PM IST

Once among Bollywood’s most talked-about on-screen and off-screen pairs, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt’s chemistry in Saajan (1991) had sparked rumours of a real-life romance. The two went on to share screen space in several films, but Sanjay’s arrest following the 1993 Mumbai blasts reportedly changed the dynamic between them.

While the actor was eventually released on bail, film journalist and writer Hanif Zaveri recently recalled an incident that highlighted how Madhuri deliberately distanced herself from Sanjay at a public event after his release.

Speaking to Meri Saheli, Zaveri claimed to have witnessed the moment firsthand. “When Sanjay Dutt was in jail, the film industry protested against his arrest. Madhuri, however, refused to participate," he said. “When he was released on bail, Mahaanta director Afzal Khan organised a party to celebrate and invited both of them. Madhuri had given her word that she would attend, and I happened to be there as well."

According to Zaveri, Madhuri arrived at the venue with her secretary and a few companions, but the atmosphere shifted when she noticed Sanjay seated on the stage. “Instead of joining the cast on stage, she took a seat nearby. She appeared anxious and uncomfortable. After a short while, she and her team quietly left the venue," he recalled.

Zaveri added that several photographers were waiting for the two stars to pose together, hoping to capture their first photograph since Sanjay’s arrest. “I knew why she left — Madhuri didn’t want to be photographed with Sanjay," he said, suggesting that the actress wished to avoid any controversy or speculation amid the ongoing legal proceedings.

Offering further context, Zaveri claimed that Madhuri and Sanjay had been close before his arrest, and that her mother had been eager for her to settle down. “When Sanjay was arrested, Madhuri decided it was best to separate. She was worried that she might also come under scrutiny. Her mother even wanted her to get married — first she considered singer Suresh Wadkar, and later, Madhuri eventually met Dr. Sriram Nene, whom she married," he said.

Years later, Madhuri and Sanjay reunited professionally for the 2019 film Kalank, marking their first collaboration in over two decades.

While neither star has ever publicly confirmed the nature of their relationship, their alleged romance remains one of Bollywood’s most talked-about chapters — a reminder of how fame, love, and controversy often intertwine in the film industry’s spotlight.

Also read: Saif Ali Khan OPENS UP on stabbing incident on Kajol and Twinkle Khanna's show, says 'Son Taimur asked me are you...'

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
