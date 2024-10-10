The actress said that hatred breeds terrorism and it knows no religion, race or gender.

Naagin-fame television actor Madhura Naik commemorated the one-year anniversary of the October 7 attacks in Israel by sharing her family's traumatic experience with militants during that time. The Indian-origin Jew described the day as "the darkest day" in her life, revealing that she lost her first cousin and brother-in-law in a crossfire incident in Sderot during the attacks last year.

Speaking at an event in New Delhi organised by the Israeli Embassy, Naik said, "We follow Judaism but along with that we also have adapted to Hindu traditions, thus proving that the Jews were always open to cross-cultures and adapted very well to new environments. My grandmother being the 14th child, 13 of her brothers and sisters moved back to Israel in the 70s. where they flourished back in their homeland along with their fellow Jews. It was more than just a sense of belonging. It was home for them. But unfortunately, on October 7, it was the darkest day for my family."

"They were the victims of October 7. I lost my first cousin and her husband in a crossfire in Sderot, Israel. They were brutally murdered in front of their two daughters, six and three years old. The six-year-old, the last words before getting rescued by the Israeli police, she said, Are you the Israeli police? Please save the kid next to me," she added.

The actress said that hatred breeds terrorism and it knows no religion, race or gender.

"Imagine a six-year-old having to experience the murder of her very own mother and her father and still being aware that she had to save the three-year-old baby next to her. They were rescued by the Israeli police amidst a brutal crossfire that went on for a couple of hours. An Israeli policeman was brutally injured during this rescue. The children were drenched in the blood of their own parents. This incident tore my family apart. And there are things that we could never change and things that we'll never be able to replace. Also during this crossfire, an Arab Muslim man tried to save my sister and the kids to drive them out of the crossfire. But to his fate, they killed him too, regardless of his religion, his race, and that he was very much one of them, an Arab Muslim man. So their terror knows no religion, or race, or gender, nor age," Naik said, recounting the agony faced by her family."

They now live under constant fear and threat of losing their lives, and we are under constant pressure to protect them. As far as I have seen in this long one year of struggle and war, hate breeds hatred. And hate breeds enmity. And hate breeds terrorism. And we must do everything in our power to stop this terrorism, once and for all. Enough of this terror and enough wars," she added.

Her cousin sister and her sister's husband were murdered in front of their children by armed Hamas terrorists, at a time when southern Israel was in chaos in the wake of the deadly attacks of October 7.

Meanwhile, at the same event, Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar said, "One year ago, October 7 shook our being. It took a few hours to grasp the terrible atrocities happening in our southern border. Israel will prevail. We will defeat our enemies. We will bring back hostages. We will work hard to learn from our mistakes."

The conflict in Gaza escalated after the October 7 attack by Hamas, where about 2,500 terrorists breached the border into Israel from the Gaza Strip, leading to casualties and the seizure of hostages.

Israel has characterised its Gaza offensive as targeting Hamas' infrastructure to eliminate the entire terror group while making efforts to minimize civilian casualties.

According to Gaza health ministry, more than 35,000 Palestinians have been killed in this war. The war has spiralled into the region lately, with Houthi rebels in Yemen also targeting Israel and other countries in the Red Sea.

