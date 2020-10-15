Madhoo Shah to reunite with 'Roja' co-star Arvind Swamy in Kangana Ranaut's 'Thalaivi'

Madhoo Shah who is popular for her role in Roja is all set to reunite with her co-star from Mani Ratnam's film, Arvind Swamy. Yes, the duo who created a fan base for their sizzling chemistry is all set to be seen in Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi. The film marks their reunion after 28 years on the big screen. Madhoo confirmed the news and revealed that she will be playing MGR's onscreen wife Janaki Devi.

The actor told Navbharat Times, "I have never met Janaki Amma, but have met Jayalalithaa. She had given me the State Award for my film Roja. When I went on the stage, she had said that she liked my performance in Roja."

Talking about director Vijay, Madhoo went on to share, "The director has recorded all the nuances required to play the role of Janaki Amma in a video. Before shooting, he showed us the video and asked me to reprise the character according to it."

The actor further shared, "As soon as the cameras start rolling, I immerse myself into my character. I watch old clips of Janaki Amma and try to ace her gestures and mannerisms. She was a very subtle, yet emotional person. It takes a lot of work to replicate a person in real life, because each person has a different way of walking, talking, sitting, and these tiny details are the ones that matter the most."

Talking about Thalaivi, Kangana plays the titular role while Bhagyashree will be seen as her onscreen mother.