Madharaasi X review: Sivakarthikeyan film is 'action feast', AR Murugadoss makes 'strong comeback' after Sikandar; say viewers

The Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Madharaasi is AR Murugadoss' second directorial of the year after his first release Sikandar with Salman Khan was a massive flop at the box office.

Headlined by Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Vasanth, and Vidyut Jammwal in the leading roles, the Tamil action thriller Madharaasi has been released in the theaters on September 5. It is AR Murugadoss' second directorial of the year after his first release Sikandar with Salman Khan was a massive flop at the box office.

The viewers, who have seen Madharaasi on its first day of release, have shared their opinions on X (formerly Twitter). The majority of them feel that the film is an action feast that marks Murugadoss' strong comeback with one of the best performances from Sivakarthikeyan.

One X user wrote, "#Madharaasi (3.5/5) - Action feast. A fast and satisfying entertainer that has superb fight sequences that keep knocking our energy up. It may not be a full blown comeback for ARM but it is definitely his best film since Kaththi. The film has excellent cinematography and editing which make it look very enticing, though few minutes could have been cut down. However, I expected more from Anirudh in terms of the songs and score."

Another netizen posted, "#Madharaasi - 3.75 stars. A strong comeback for Murugadoss after Darbar and Sikandar. Doesn’t make an out-and-out hero-centric film (a big relief) but instead relies on an emotional core plot point and merges it well with a social issue like growing gun culture phenomenon. A very realistic treatment in terms of action (a notch higher) is one of the major highlights of the film."

"#Madharaasi is AR Murugadoss at his explosive best, presenting Sivakarthikeyan in a fiery mass avatar with thunderous action blocks and Anirudh’s electrifying score. A festival of mass cinema that delivers on its promise", read another post.

#Madharaasi (3.5/5) - Action feast. A fast and satisfying entertainer that has superb fight sequences that keep knocking our energy up. It may not be a full blown comeback for ARM but it is definitely his best film since Kaththi.



ARM blends Sivakarthikeyan's intensity and fun… pic.twitter.com/7L5yMvtVGl — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) September 5, 2025

#Madharaasi is AR Murugadoss at his explosive best, presenting Sivakarthikeyan in a fiery mass avatar with thunderous action blocks and Anirudh’s electrifying score. A festival of mass cinema that delivers on its promise. pic.twitter.com/sLs1MO4yPS — LetsCinema (@letscinema) September 5, 2025

#Madharaasi - 3.75 stars. A strong comeback for Murugadoss after Darbar and Sikandar. Doesn’t make an out-and-out hero-centric film (a big relief) but instead relies on an emotional core plot point and merges it well with a social issue like growing gun culture phenomenon. A very… pic.twitter.com/h7NLc9VF6e — Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) September 5, 2025

The Sivakarthikeyan-starrer has also been released in dubbed versions in the Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages, with the Hindi version titled Dil Madharaasi.

READ | Jolly LLB 3: Allahabad HC dismisses plea seeking ban on release of Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi film