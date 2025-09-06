Madharaasi: Shankar Shanmugham says Sivakarthikeyan 'stuns as action hero' in AR Murugadoss' commercial entertainer

Also starring Rukmini Vasanth and Vidyut Jammwal, Madharaasi has received praise from the acclaimed filmmaker Shankar Shanmugham.

Ace director Shankar Shanmugam, who has made multiple Tamil blockbusters including Indian, Enthiran, Shivaji, and Anniyan among others, has now congratulated the entire team of director A R Murugadoss's Madharaasi, featuring actor Sivakarthikeyan in the lead, saying the film was an engaging commercial entertainer that had many enjoyable theatrical moments.

Taking to his X timeline to share his thoughts on the film that hit screens on Friday, Shankar wrote, "#Madharaasi, an engaging commercial entertainer with many enjoyable theatrical moments. @ARMurugadoss connected the elements and emotions brilliantly. Blending the love track and crime track was done well."

The director also praised Sivakarthikeyan, Anirudh, and Vidyut Jammwal. He wrote, "@Siva_Kartikeyan‘s characterisation was interesting and different which he pulled off wonderfully - also stuns as an action hero! @anirudhofficial‘s BGM acts as a catalyst @VidyutJammwal Wow! Audience can’t get enough of his swagger. Congratulations to the whole team for delivering."

#Madharaasi An engaging commercial entertainer with many enjoyable theatrical moments. @ARMurugadoss connected the elements and emotions brilliantly. Blending the love track and crime track was done well. @Siva_Kartikeyan ‘s characterisation was interesting and different which he… — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) September 5, 2025

Madharaasi has taken a strong opening at the box office, with opening day collections of Rs 13 crore net in India. The film has Rukmini Vasanth as the leading lady with Vidyut Jammwal as the antagonist. The Sivakarthikeyan-starrer has also been released in dubbed versions in the Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages, with the Hindi version titled Dil Madharaasi.

READ | Kolkata film exhibitors reveal why Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files is not being screened in West Bengal