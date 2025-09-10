Madharaasi: Rajinikanth calls AR Murugadoss film 'excellent', says Sivakarthikeyan has become an 'action hero'

Madharaasi follows Raghu (Sivakarthikeyan), who suffers from a rare delusion disorder and is recruited by NIA officer Prem (Biju Menon) to bring down Virat (Vidyut Jammwal), who runs a cartel supplying illegal weapons in Tamil Nadu.

Sivakarthikeyan's latest release Madharaasi has turned out to be a massive success at the box office, receiving praises from all sides. Now, superstar Rajinikanth has also joined the list of admirers for the action thriller, saying that Sivakarthikeyan has finally become "an action hero" after AR Murugadoss directorial.

Sivakarthikeyan took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) timeline and revealed how Rajinikanth reacted after watching the film. He wrote, "Just received the appreciation for #Madharaasi from my idol, my Thalaivar #Superstar @rajinikanth sir. 'My god, excellent! Enna (What) performance! Enna actions! Super super SK! Enakku romba pudichirundhadhu (I liked it a lot). Action hero aagiteenga (you have become an action hero). God bless, God bless.'" Expressing his admiration for the Coolie actor, the Don actor added, "Heartfelt wishes from my #Thalaivar, along with his trademark laugh. Love you Thalaivaaaaa."

Madharaasi follows Raghu (Sivakarthikeyan), who suffers from a rare delusion disorder and is recruited by an NIA officer Prem (Biju Menon) to bring down a cartel supplying illegal weapons in Tamil Nadu, believing he has nothing to lose. In his pursuit, Raghu locks horns with a smart antagonist Virat (Vidyut Jammawal).

Madharaasi has earned over Rs 75 crore worldwide in its first six days since its release on September 5. The film, which stars Rukmini Vasanth as the leading lady, has also been released in dubbed versions in the Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages, with the Hindi version being titled Dil Madharaasi.

READ | Lokah Chapter 1: Kalyani Priyadarshan film becomes fourth Malayalam movie to earn Rs 200 crore globally after...