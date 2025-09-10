Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Madharaasi: Rajinikanth calls AR Murugadoss film 'excellent', says Sivakarthikeyan has become an 'action hero'

Empty seats in cricket’s biggest rivalry? India vs Pakistan Asia Cup tickets still unsold; report reveals shocking reason

Are Small Greenhouses Easy to Maintain?

Meet first Indian artist whose concert at UK stadium was sold out with record footfall of 50000 fans; not Badshah, AR Rahman, Shreya Ghoshal, Sonu Nigam

Asia Cup 2025: Kuldeep Yadav stars as India seal record win vs UAE, chase target in just 4.3 overs

Lokah Chapter 1: Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen-starrer becomes fourth Malayalam film to earn Rs 200 crore globally after...

Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav’s appeal withdrawal against UAE’s Junaid Siddiqui sparks debate, commentators react

Meet Aishwarya Rai's roommate during Miss India 1994, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, still never became star, now works as...

PM Modi expresses ‘deep concerns’ over Israeli attack in Doha, says, ‘We support...’

Meet Larry Ellison, the world's richest man, who surpassed Elon Musk; his net worth is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Madharaasi: Rajinikanth calls AR Murugadoss film 'excellent', says Sivakarthikeyan has become an 'action hero'

Madharaasi: Rajinikanth calls AR Murugadoss, Sivakarthikeyan film 'excellent'

Empty seats in cricket’s biggest rivalry? India vs Pakistan Asia Cup tickets still unsold; report reveals shocking reason

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup tickets still unsold; report reveals shocking reason

Are Small Greenhouses Easy to Maintain?

Are Small Greenhouses Easy to Maintain?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Madharaasi: Rajinikanth calls AR Murugadoss film 'excellent', says Sivakarthikeyan has become an 'action hero'

Madharaasi follows Raghu (Sivakarthikeyan), who suffers from a rare delusion disorder and is recruited by NIA officer Prem (Biju Menon) to bring down Virat (Vidyut Jammwal), who runs a cartel supplying illegal weapons in Tamil Nadu.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 10, 2025, 11:26 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Madharaasi: Rajinikanth calls AR Murugadoss film 'excellent', says Sivakarthikeyan has become an 'action hero'
Sivakarthikeyan and Rajinikanth
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Sivakarthikeyan's latest release Madharaasi has turned out to be a massive success at the box office, receiving praises from all sides. Now, superstar Rajinikanth has also joined the list of admirers for the action thriller, saying that Sivakarthikeyan has finally become "an action hero" after AR Murugadoss directorial.

Sivakarthikeyan took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) timeline and revealed how Rajinikanth reacted after watching the film. He wrote, "Just received the appreciation for #Madharaasi from my idol, my Thalaivar #Superstar @rajinikanth sir. 'My god, excellent! Enna (What) performance! Enna actions! Super super SK! Enakku romba pudichirundhadhu (I liked it a lot). Action hero aagiteenga (you have become an action hero). God bless, God bless.'" Expressing his admiration for the Coolie actor, the Don actor added, "Heartfelt wishes from my #Thalaivar, along with his trademark laugh. Love you Thalaivaaaaa."

Madharaasi follows Raghu (Sivakarthikeyan), who suffers from a rare delusion disorder and is recruited by an NIA officer Prem (Biju Menon) to bring down a cartel supplying illegal weapons in Tamil Nadu, believing he has nothing to lose. In his pursuit, Raghu locks horns with a smart antagonist Virat (Vidyut Jammawal).

Madharaasi has earned over Rs 75 crore worldwide in its first six days since its release on September 5. The film, which stars Rukmini Vasanth as the leading lady, has also been released in dubbed versions in the Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages, with the Hindi version being titled Dil Madharaasi.

READ | Lokah Chapter 1: Kalyani Priyadarshan film becomes fourth Malayalam movie to earn Rs 200 crore globally after...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Dhanashree Verma gets into heated argument with Aahana Kumra on Rise and Fall, insists she gets work for talen
Dhanashree Verma gets into heated argument with Aahana Kumra on Rise and Fall
Why is Nepal not playing Asia Cup 2025? Know the real reason
Why is Nepal not playing Asia Cup 2025 Know the real reason
Tata vs Tesla: Which EV maker has bigger charging hub in Mumbai?
Tata vs Tesla: Which EV maker has bigger charging hub in Mumbai?
Asia Cup 2025: What is the format of continental tournament? Know when India, Pakistan will play their first matches, check details here
Asia Cup 2025: What is the format of continental tournament? Know when India...
Bigg Boss 19 producer opens up on Salman Khan’s death threats and security, says ‘we have beefed...’
Bigg Boss 19 producer opens up on Salman Khan’s death threats and security
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE