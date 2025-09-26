Madharaasi OTT release date: When, where to watch Sivakarthikeyan, Vidyut Jammwal-starrer AR Murugadoss film

Just 26 days after its theatrical release, Madharaasi will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video India from October 1.

Written and directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the psychological action thriller Madharaasi was released in cinemas on September 5. It featured Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Vikranth, and Shabeer Kallarakkal in pivotal roles. The film received positive reviews for its gripping storyline, spectacular action sequences, and a standout soundtrack by Anirudh.

Set against the backdrop of Tamil Nadu, Madharaasi follows Raghu (Sivakarthikeyan), a car showroom employee secretly battling a rare psychological disorder that makes him believe strangers are his lost relatives. When NIA officer, Premnath (Biju Menon) recruits Raghu to infiltrate a cylinder gas factory doubling as a weapons storage hub for an arms syndicate, a deadly covert mission unfolds. Raghu’s fragile mental state, his haunting past, and his tender bond with Malathi (Rukmini Vasanth), a dental student and singer, shape a story that blurs the line between delusion and destiny. With Virat (Vidyut Jammwal) and Chirag (Vikranth) leading the ruthless syndicate, Madharaasi promises an edge-of-the-seat experience, packed with emotional depth and heart-pounding action.

"With Madharaasi, I wanted to explore the fascinating intersection of the human mind and the world of high-stakes action," shared director AR Murugadoss. "Raghu’s journey is at once emotional and thrilling, his disorder becoming both his greatest vulnerability and his most unexpected strength. Collaborating with Sivakarthikeyan, Anirudh, and such a remarkable cast and crew elevated the film in every way. I'm delighted that Madharaasi will now reach audiences across India and beyond on Prime Video. It’s a blend of intense action and layered emotion that I believe will truly resonate with viewers."

"Madharaasi is unlike anything I’ve attempted before", added actor Sivakarthikeyan. "Playing Raghu, a man caught between reality and delusion, was both a challenge and a revelation. His vulnerability, courage, and the unpredictability of his journey pushed me out of my comfort zone in the best possible way. Working with Murugadoss sir has been nothing short of a dream - his vision and precision uncovered layers in the story I hadn’t imagined. I'm thrilled that the film will now stream on Prime Video, taking Raghu’s story to audiences across India and the world."

