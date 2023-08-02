Headlines

Made in Rs 20-crore, this track is most expensive song in Indian cinema; and it’s not Zinda Banda, Oo Antava, or Ajooba

The most expensive song in Indian Cinema is made on a huge budget of Rs 20 crore.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 04:01 PM IST

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan's new song from his upcoming movie Jawan has been grabbing headlines. The new track titled Zinda Banda is the most expensive song ever made in Bollywood. It is also more expensive than Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Oo Antava and filmmaker S Shankar's movie Jean's song Ajooba, however, the song still failed the record of Rajinikanth's song made on a budget of Rs 20 crore. 

It is well known to everyone that Rajinikanth’s 2.0 is one of the most expensive Indian movies made on a budget of Rs 543 crore. One of the songs from this movie was made on a huge budget, more than that of Jawan’s Zinda Banda which made it the most expensive song in Indian Cinema. 

Yanthara Lokapu Sundarive from 2.0 featuring Rajinikanth and Amy Jackson was shot on a huge budget of Rs 20 crore. Filmmaker S Shankar shot the song in 10 days at 4 grand sets. The song featured features vocals by Sid Sriram and Shashaa Tirupati with lyrics penned by Anantha Sriram.

The song was composed by an Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman and the Hindi lyrics of the song was penned by Abbas Tyrewala and Amitabh Bhattacharya. The song features two robots Rajinikanth and Amy Jackson shaking a leg and the choreography for the song was done by Bosco Martis. 

This makes Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan’s song Zinda Banda the second most expensive song in the Indian Cinema with a budget of Rs 15 crore. The song is shot in 4 days in Chennai at grand locations and features 1000 dancers from all across the Indian cities. Helmed by Atlee, the action thriller is set to release in theatres on September 7. 

Helmed by Shankar, 2.0 was released in November 2018, the movie featured Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, and Amy Jackson in lead roles. The movie was a box office hit and collected Rs 701 crore worldwide.

Meanwhile, the filmmaker who picturized the most expensive track of Indian Cinema, Shankar, has an interesting lineup of movies planned. The filmmaker has Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's political thriller Game Changer and Kamal Haasan's much-awaited movie Indian 2 in the pipeline. 

Read Audience to witness a digitally de-aged version of Kamal Haasan in Indian 2? Here is what we know

 

