Made in Rs 15 crore, this regional film with no action, romance, broke box office records, won National Award, earned...

This film which had only one star, dog as one of the leads, won National Award and broke box office records.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 20, 2024, 08:56 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Made in Rs 15 crore, this regional film with no action, romance, broke box office records, won National Award, earned...
Rakshit Shetty 777 Charlie
In 2024, regional films like Aavesham, Maharaja HanuMan, and more have been creating waves and being loved by the audience worldwide. Earlier, in 2022, there was another film that broke several box office records and also won a National Award. 

The film we are talking about had only one superstar and no lead heroine. Not only this, the film went on to collect 7 times its budget despite having no action romance or even an item song. It is none other than Rakshit Shetty's 777 Charlie. 

777 Charlie is an Indian Kannada-language adventure drama film written and directed by Kiranraj K. and produced by Paramvah Studios. It stars Charlie, a Labrador dog in the title role, and Rakshit Shetty alongside Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B. Shetty, Danish Sait, Bobby Simha, and Aniruddh Roy. The film follows the journey and bonding between a lonely factory worker and a stray Labrador dog.

Made in Rs 15 crore, the film had a very limited release on 2 June 2022 and was released in cinemas worldwide on 10 June 2022. The film received critical acclaim for its cast performances (particularly Rakshit Shetty and Charlie), writing, emotional weight, and direction. Without any action scenes or romance between the lead actors, the film went on to rule the hearts of the audience. According to the report in Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 102 crore worldwide.

It turned out to be the fifth-highest-grossing Kannada film at the time of release and at the 69th National Film Awards, the film won the award for Best Feature Film In Kannada. The makers initially considered Aravind Iyer as the lead actor, whom Shetty had recommended after working with him in Kirik Party. He came on board, but due to production delays because of Covid-19, the actor left the film. Though the film was announced in 2017, it took 5 years for its release due to the pandemic. 

The demand for Labradors was reported to have increased after the release of the film. A sniffer dog named Charlie was inducted into the Mangalore police department. The film is available to watch on Prime Video. 

