Headlines

Made on Rs 5 crore budget, this small film has beaten Bollywood biggies Shehzada, Selfiee, Chatrapathi at box office

5 skincare tips for women in 30s for younger looking skin

'Carry Minati did not ask...: YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast reacts to roasting video; here's what happened

Nepotism not relevant in Alia Bhatt's case, says Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-star: 'She has proved so...'

Asia Cup 2023 schedule announced, India to face Pakistan on this date

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India vs Pakistan Emerging Asia Cup 2023: Sai Sudharsan's blazing ton helps IND A beat PAK A by 8 wickets

Made on Rs 5 crore budget, this small film has beaten Bollywood biggies Shehzada, Selfiee, Chatrapathi at box office

5 skincare tips for women in 30s for younger looking skin

Meet IAS Sonal Goel, ex-CS, law graduate, who enjoys a massive fanbase

Heart health tips: Cardiac arrest signs that you should never ignore

AI reimagines Bollywood actresses as Barbie

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 times BTS' V aka Kim Tay-hyung broke the internet with his hot photos

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

Record Alert! Virat Kohli Surpasses MS Dhoni, Inches Closer To Sachin Tendulkar In This Elite List

Vivek Agnihotri announces 'The Kashmir Files Unreported', Bawaal Screening, Ve Kamleya & More | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 19

"An Old Lady Came Up In Tears": Nathan Lyon Reveals His Side Of Lord's Long Room Incident

Nepotism not relevant in Alia Bhatt's case, says Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-star: 'She has proved so...'

Made on Rs 5 crore budget, this small film has beaten Bollywood biggies Shehzada, Selfiee, Chatrapathi at box office

Samantha Ruth Prabhu begins break from films at Sadhguru's mediation retreat, shares glimpses: 'Who would have thought..

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Made on Rs 5 crore budget, this small film has beaten Bollywood biggies Shehzada, Selfiee, Chatrapathi at box office

Usually, a movie suffers a drop in the second week, but this Marathi film earned double the first week at the box office.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 08:18 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ever since the boom of OTT, the preferences of the audience have changed drastically. Today, a film doesn't run on star power, but on the merit of content. In 2023, major films, driven by popular actors, and made on a big scale, were brutally rejected by the audience. The likes of Bholaa, Shehzada, Selfiee, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Gumraah, and Kabzaa are the biggest examples when the audience didn't relate to the content, and they were termed major box office disappointments. 

However, we even have films like The Kashmir Files, Kantara, and The Kerala Files, that came like a surprise package, and they took the box office by storm. Marathi film Baipan Bhari Deva is the latest film that was released with little buzz and went on to captivate the Indian audience. Kedar Shinde-directed family drama stars an all-female cast, including, Rohini Hattangadi, Shilpa Navalkar, Sukanya Kulkarni, Deepa Parab, Suruchi Adarkar, and Suchitra Badekar. The box office collection of this film has surpassed the collection of Bollywood biggies such as Selfiee, Shehzada and Chatrapathi. 

As per the report of Sacnilk, Baipan Bhari Deva has collected Rs 53.01 crores in India. The gross collection of this film is Rs 62.09 crores. Usually, a film shows a significant drop on the second weekend. But surprisingly, Baipan Bhari Deva achieved the rare feat of earning double the first week in its following week. Baipan Bhari Deva collected Rs 12.40 crore in its first week, and it collected Rs 24 crore in the second week. Reportedly, the film is made on merely Rs 5 crore, the film has made a solid return of 296%. 

As far as comparison is concerned, as Bollywood Hungama reported, Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada earned Rs 32 crores in its lifetime. Aditya Roy Kapur's Gumraah earned only Rs 8.28 crores. Akshay Kumar-Emraan Hashmi's Selfiee collected Rs 16.85 crores in India. Chatrapathi was a washout. Baipan Bhari Deva revolves around the story of six sisters, who come together to participate in the Mangalagaur tournament. Baipan Bhari Deva is on the verge of beating Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh's blockbuster Ved, becoming the second-highest Marathi film after Sairat. 

 

 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IAS Anil Basak, IITian son of cloth seller, cracked UPSC with AIR 45; know his inspiring story

IAS Tina Dabi flaunts baby bump in sister Ria Dabi’s birthday pictures, check here

'Can't confirm': ISRO chief on Chandrayaan-3 debris link with metal dome found on Australian beach

Alia Bhatt reacts to Ranveer Singh imitating her Gangubai Kathiawadi pose in hilarious video - Watch

NEET UG Counselling 2023 registration to begin tomorrow at mcc.nic.in, know details of choice filling process

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 times BTS' V aka Kim Tay-hyung broke the internet with his hot photos

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE