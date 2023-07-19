Made on Rs 5 crore budget, this small film has beaten Bollywood biggies Shehzada, Selfiee, Chatrapathi at box office

Usually, a movie suffers a drop in the second week, but this Marathi film earned double the first week at the box office.

Ever since the boom of OTT, the preferences of the audience have changed drastically. Today, a film doesn't run on star power, but on the merit of content. In 2023, major films, driven by popular actors, and made on a big scale, were brutally rejected by the audience. The likes of Bholaa, Shehzada, Selfiee, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Gumraah, and Kabzaa are the biggest examples when the audience didn't relate to the content, and they were termed major box office disappointments.

However, we even have films like The Kashmir Files, Kantara, and The Kerala Files, that came like a surprise package, and they took the box office by storm. Marathi film Baipan Bhari Deva is the latest film that was released with little buzz and went on to captivate the Indian audience. Kedar Shinde-directed family drama stars an all-female cast, including, Rohini Hattangadi, Shilpa Navalkar, Sukanya Kulkarni, Deepa Parab, Suruchi Adarkar, and Suchitra Badekar. The box office collection of this film has surpassed the collection of Bollywood biggies such as Selfiee, Shehzada and Chatrapathi.

As per the report of Sacnilk, Baipan Bhari Deva has collected Rs 53.01 crores in India. The gross collection of this film is Rs 62.09 crores. Usually, a film shows a significant drop on the second weekend. But surprisingly, Baipan Bhari Deva achieved the rare feat of earning double the first week in its following week. Baipan Bhari Deva collected Rs 12.40 crore in its first week, and it collected Rs 24 crore in the second week. Reportedly, the film is made on merely Rs 5 crore, the film has made a solid return of 296%.

As far as comparison is concerned, as Bollywood Hungama reported, Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada earned Rs 32 crores in its lifetime. Aditya Roy Kapur's Gumraah earned only Rs 8.28 crores. Akshay Kumar-Emraan Hashmi's Selfiee collected Rs 16.85 crores in India. Chatrapathi was a washout. Baipan Bhari Deva revolves around the story of six sisters, who come together to participate in the Mangalagaur tournament. Baipan Bhari Deva is on the verge of beating Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh's blockbuster Ved, becoming the second-highest Marathi film after Sairat.