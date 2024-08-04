Made in Rs 20 crore, this film is based on true story of 11 friends, earned 12 times its budget, is only movie to...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Jeffrey Vandersay, wrist-spinner who guided Sri Lanka to first ODI win over India in three years

Sajid Khan shares old photo with 'mummy' Menka Irani in first post after her death: 'Still can't believe...'

IND vs SL, 2nd ODI: Jeffrey Vandersay takes 6-fer as Sri Lanka beat India by 32 runs, lead series 1-0

Ratan Tata's TCS loses Rs 37971 crore in 5 days after...

Who is Sanjeev Jain, CEO whom Delhi Police arrested from IGI airport after 60 km chase?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet Jeffrey Vandersay, wrist-spinner who guided Sri Lanka to first ODI win over India in three years

Meet Jeffrey Vandersay, wrist-spinner who guided Sri Lanka to first ODI win over India in three years

Sajid Khan shares old photo with 'mummy' Menka Irani in first post after her death: 'Still can't believe...'

Sajid Khan shares old photo with 'mummy' Menka Irani in first post after her death: 'Still can't believe...'

Ratan Tata's TCS loses Rs 37971 crore in 5 days after...

Ratan Tata's TCS loses Rs 37971 crore in 5 days after...

8 great accidental discovery

8 great accidental discovery

Animals with real super powers

Animals with real super powers

Top sports bikes under Rs 10 lakh in India

Top sports bikes under Rs 10 lakh in India

सेल्फी लेने के चक्कर में जिंदगी से किया खिलवाड़, 100 फीट नीचे गिरी युवती

सेल्फी लेने के चक्कर में जिंदगी से किया खिलवाड़, 100 फीट नीचे गिरी युवती

Social Media पर जमकर ट्रोल हुई पूजा खेडकर, कभी अंधी तो कभी मानसिक रोगी, लोग बोले- 'दिला दो ओलंपिक गोल्ड'

Social Media पर जमकर ट्रोल हुई पूजा खेडकर, कभी अंधी तो कभी मानसिक रोगी, लोग बोले- 'दिला दो ओलंपिक गोल्ड'

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
King Cobra vs Cobra: What's the differences

King Cobra vs Cobra: What's the differences

India’s last station, where trains runs only twice a year, visa needed for platform access, it is...

India’s last station, where trains runs only twice a year, visa needed for platform access, it is...

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's boyfriend Srikanth Bureddy, IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, is co-founder of...

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's boyfriend Srikanth Bureddy, IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, is co-founder of...

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

Filmfare Awards South 2024 full list of winners: Chithha, Dasara win big; Vikram, Keerthy Suresh bag top acting honours

Filmfare Awards South 2024 full list of winners: Chithha, Dasara win big; Vikram, Keerthy Suresh bag top acting honours

Made in Rs 20 crore, this film is based on true story of 11 friends, earned 12 times its budget, is only movie to...

Made in Rs 20 crore, this film is based on true story of 11 friends, earned 12 times its budget, is only movie to...

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's boyfriend Srikanth Bureddy, IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, is co-founder of...

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's boyfriend Srikanth Bureddy, IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, is co-founder of...

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Made in Rs 20 crore, this film is based on true story of 11 friends, earned 12 times its budget, is only movie to...

With the worldwide gross earnings of Rs 240 crore, the 2024 survival thriller Manjummel Boys is the only Malayalam film to earn over Rs 200 crore at the box office, and is the highest-grossing film in its language.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 04, 2024, 07:37 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Made in Rs 20 crore, this film is based on true story of 11 friends, earned 12 times its budget, is only movie to...
A still from Manjummel Boys
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

From Sholay and Dil Chahta Hai to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Chhichhore, these are some of the most iconic films that have depicted true bonds of friendship on screen. As we celebrate Friendship Day today on August 4, the first Sunday of August each year, we look at a film that celebrated friendship in its true essence and went on to become a blockbuster.

The film being talked about is the Malayalam-language survival thriller Manjummel Boys. Written and directed by Chidambaram, the film is based on a true story of 11 friends from the titular town in Kerala, who embark on a trip Kodaikanal in Tamil Nadu, and find themselves in a life-or-death situation when one of them falls into the Guna Caves. This incident happened in 2006 and served as the basis of Manjummel Boys released in February 2024. The role of the eleven friends is played by Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Lal Jr., Deepak Parambol, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman Shebin Benson, and Vishnu Reghu.

Made in Rs 20 crore, the survival thriller earned huge acclaim from audiences and critics, and went on to become a blockbuster. It collected Rs 141 crore net in India and grossed Rs 240 crore worldwide, which is twelve times its budget. Manjummel Boys is also the only Malayalam movie till date to earn Rs 200 crore and thus, is the highest-grossing film in its language. The second highest-grossing Malayalam film is 2018, which is also a survival thriller and is based on the 2018 Kerala floods. It earned Rs 180 crore gross worldwide.

Boys
Manjummel Boys

More than two months after it broke several box office records, Manjummel Boys began streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in May in the original Malayalam language and as well as dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada languages. The Chidambaram directorial is bankrolled by Soubin Shahir, Babu Shahir and Shawn Antony under their banner Parava Films. 

READ | Aamir Khan refused this film as he wanted to play lead character; movie became blockbuster, earned over Rs 500 crore

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress whose two films earned over Rs 2500 crore, no release in 11 months, is still a superstar, net worth is..

Meet actress whose two films earned over Rs 2500 crore, no release in 11 months, is still a superstar, net worth is..

Meet man who started a small cart at 21 with Rs 30000, built Rs 2000 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, owns famous...

Meet man who started a small cart at 21 with Rs 30000, built Rs 2000 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, owns famous...

Meet man, son of a famous film star who cleared UPSC exam with full-time job, became IAS with self-study, his AIR was…

Meet man, son of a famous film star who cleared UPSC exam with full-time job, became IAS with self-study, his AIR was…

Not Rana Daggubati, this Hollywood star was first choice to play villain opposite Prabhas in Baahubali

Not Rana Daggubati, this Hollywood star was first choice to play villain opposite Prabhas in Baahubali

UPSC topper IAS Tina Dabi's Class 12 marks goes viral, check her scores in different subjects

UPSC topper IAS Tina Dabi's Class 12 marks goes viral, check her scores in different subjects

MORE

MOST VIEWED

King Cobra vs Cobra: What's the differences

King Cobra vs Cobra: What's the differences

India’s last station, where trains runs only twice a year, visa needed for platform access, it is...

India’s last station, where trains runs only twice a year, visa needed for platform access, it is...

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's boyfriend Srikanth Bureddy, IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, is co-founder of...

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's boyfriend Srikanth Bureddy, IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, is co-founder of...

Signs of bad digestive health

Signs of bad digestive health

7 starry images of space shared by NASA

7 starry images of space shared by NASA

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement