Made in Rs 15 crores, this film earned 2000% profit, became most profitable Indian film of 2025, broke Saiyaara fever, had no stars, name is...

If you think that Saiyaara is the biggest unexpected hit of 2025, then you still haven't witnessed the cinematic brilliance of Mahavatar Narsimha, a small-budget animation film showcasing the power of Sanatan Dharma with utmost respect.

Corporate bookings, fake public reviews, marketing gimmicks, and BOGO offers are used these days to hype bad or average films, just to create a perception around them, calling it a big success. However, the taste of a real successful film is much grander, unprecedented than expectations. If a film connects with people, they carry it to their hearts and make sure to make it the biggest blockbuster. Word of mouth is the biggest, organic push for any film, regardless of language.

Today, we will discuss one such film that performed beyond expectations. The unprecedented success of this film has set a benchmark in the Indian film industry as it received a 20-year-old dead genre. If you think Saiyaara is the biggest unexpected blockbuster of 2025, then you're wrong.

The most profitable Indian movie of 2025 is...

Hombale Films, the production house behind the KGF series, backed a film, Mahavatar Narsimha, a movie based on the Bhakta Prahlada and his unconditional, pure devotion to Lord Vishnu. The battle of arrogant Asura Raja Hiranyakashipu with Vishnu's Narasimha avatar is well-versed in India, but this film worked due to the honest attempt of retelling India's history blended with state-of-the-art animation and itihasa.

Budget and the collection of Mahavatar Narsimha

The movie was released with little hype in the South and zero buzz in the North on July 25. This film arrived in cinemas when the nation was gripped by the fever of Saiyaara. The movie earned enormous positive reviews from critics, praising the VFX, animation, voice acting, and the rich retelling of history. Soon, the positive reviews and overwhelming praise from the public started attracting footfalls, and the film grew with each passing day. The love for the film was proven by the box office collection. Made in the modest budget of Rs 15 crores, the film grossed Rs 314 crores worldwide, with Rs 288 crores domestic and Rs 26 crores overseas.

Records made by Mahavatar Narsimha

The biggest achievement for this film is breaking the fever of Saiyaara. The film's stupendous run attracted people to watch this small film. Other than that, this film is now India's highest-grossing animation film. It crossed the benchmark of Rs 150 crores in 15 days. Narsimha is the first part of the grand Mahavatar Cinematic Universe. There are six more films which will be released by 2037.