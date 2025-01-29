Ram Pothineni and Sanjay Dutt-starrer Double iSmart was one of the biggest Indian flops of 2024, but now has garnered more than 10 crore views on YouTube.

From Ram Charan and Kiara Advani-starrer Game Changer to Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer Radhe Shyam, there have been many expensive Telugu films that have bombed at the box office. The 2024 science fiction action film Double iSmart, featuring Ram Pothineni, Sanjay Dutt, and Kavya Thapar, is another addition in this list.

Made in the reported budget of around Rs 100 crore, Double iSmart was released in the cinemas worldwide in its original Telugu language and the dubbed versions in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam on August 15 coinciding with Independence Day. Despite being a festive release, the film collected just Rs 14 crore in India and grossed Rs 19 crore worldwide, becoming one of the biggest flops of 2024.

The film's synopsis reads as, "Diagnosed with a terminal brain tumor, international drug lord Big Bull (Sanjay Dutt) faces a setback to his plans of disrupting the peace in India and triggering a civil war. Determined to fulfill his desire and expand his illicit empire, he resorts to a radical experiment by transferring his memories into a charismatic local thug, Shankar (Ram Pothineni). But unbeknownst to them, Shankar has his own vendetta against Big Bull. As their memories overlap, the lines between destruction and retribution blur, causing a showdown none could have imagined."

However, now Double iSmart has become one of the most watched movies on YouTube. The Hindi dubbed version of the film was uploaded on the video sharing platform on December 11 and has garnered more than 10 crore views. The film is available to watch in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages on Amazon Prime Video, where it started streaming in September just 20 days after its theatrical release.



The Ram Pothineni and Sanjay Dutt-starrer was directed by Puri Jagannadh. It was the spiritual successor of the 2019 science fiction action film iSmart Shankar, which was also headlined by Pothineni and helmed by Jagannath. Made in Rs 25 crore, iSmart Shankar was commercially successful and had earned Rs 85 crore at the global box office.