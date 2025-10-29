BIG relief for taxpayers as CBDT extends due date for filing ITR, audit report for AY 2025-26 to...; check details
Bihar Election 2025: Amit Shah takes dig at Sonia, Lalu, asserts ‘Kisi ke bete ka number...’
Twin-Star: Scientists discover three Earth-like planets, first known binary system
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani gets Rs 40000 crore in one day as Adani Group stocks rise
Abhishek Bachchan slams netizen accusing him of buying Best Actor Filmfare Award for I Want To Talk: 'Best way to shut you...'
Vijay Deverakonda’s most iconic roles and on-screen chemistry with Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, other leading ladies
What is China’s hotpot bath? Visitors soak in a gigantic soup which contains..., inspired by...
Meet Bihar’s richest man, who left his hometown at 19, started with scrap metal trade, and now owns Rs 1.85 lakh crore worth company, his net worth is...
Made In India-fame Alisha Chinai looks unrecognisable in latest viral pics, netizens say 'she is looking like Farida Jalal'
Ripple (XRP) vs Dogecoin (DOGE) vs Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Top Crypto of 2025 That Will Turn $200 into $20,000
ENTERTAINMENT
The 60-year-old singer has changed from what she looked like in her prime; however, the millennials were amazed at how she aged. Internet users were shocked as they saw her latest photo.
Alisha Chinai, who shot to fame with indie pop music in the 1990s with songs like Made In India, Lover Girl, among others, has once again been in the limelight. Not for her voice and music, but for her unrecognisable looks.
In the latest, Alisha Chinai shared her recent photo on Instagram, leaving fans and followers shocked. The 60-year-old singer has changed from what she looked like in her prime; however, the millennials were amazed at how she aged. "Don't Miss The Moment... for Soon it will become but a Memory," she captioned her post.
A social media user shared Alisha China's picture on her X page, saying, "People of my generation will instantly know who she is". Soon after, social media users flooded the comment section with mixed reactions. A user said she resembles actress Farida Jalal, writing, “Farida Jalal jaise kyu dikh rahi?” “Alisha? I couldn't recognise her,” reacted a second user. “Made in India... Alisha. But she was very beautiful in her younger days…,” read a comment. “Alisha Chinai, OMG, she looks so different,” commented another user.
Check reactions here:
Most recently, Alisha Chinai recalled singing with Kishore Da in 'Mr. India'. The duo had worked together on the 'Kate Nahin Kat Te' song." I consider myself truly lucky and fortunate to have had the opportunity to sing with him in the film Mr India, for the song Kaate Nahin Kat Te. The first time I sang with him, I was filled with excitement. It was such an inspiring experience. Watching him perform, witnessing the effortless way he sang it, was nothing short of an epic moment for me. It's a memory I will never forget," she shared.
Meanwhile, Alisha Chinai has been missing from the spotlight for quite some time now. Her last song was Dil Tu Hee Bata from 2013's Krrish, which she sang with Zubeen Garg.