Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe to YRF Spy Universe: 6 cinematic universes shaping future of Indian cinema

Indian cinema is entering its own multiverse era, with spy thrillers, cop dramas, mythological sagas, and horror-comedies expanding into exciting shared universes.

The Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU)

Director Prasanth Varma has built India’s first superhero-driven cinematic universe rooted in mythology. It began with Hanu-Man (2024), which became a blockbuster, and will expand with films like Adhira and Mahakali. Each film explores different mythological and fantasy-inspired characters, weaving them into an interconnected universe.

Mahavatar Cinematic Universe

Backed by Hombale Films and Kleem Productions, this ambitious animated project will span seven films, each centered on one of Vishnu’s avatars. Starting with Narasimha (2025) and concluding with Kalki (2037), the franchise promises to retell ancient stories for a new generation using cutting-edge animation.

The Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe (MHCU)

Launched with Stree in 2018, Maddock Films created India’s first horror-comedy universe. Movies like Roohi, Bhediya, and Munjya have expanded this supernatural comedy world. Upcoming titles like Thama are set to further connect characters and stories, making this one of the most exciting Indian universes.

Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe

Packed with action and larger-than-life heroes, this universe began with Singham and grew with Simmba and Sooryavanshi. The stories now continue with the OTT series Indian Police Force and the much-awaited Singham Again, bringing together Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, and Deepika Padukone in a mega crossover.

The Lokesh Cinematic Universe (Lokiverse)

Tamil director Lokesh Kanagaraj introduced his shared universe with Kaithi and expanded it with Vikram and Leo. Upcoming films like Coolie and Benz will add to this gritty action franchise, where gangsters, vigilantes, and mysterious masterminds clash in interconnected narratives.

YRF Spy Universe

Yash Raj Films has built Bollywood’s most successful spy franchise, starting with Ek Tha Tiger and followed by Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. The universe is expanding with Tiger 3, War 2, and Alpha, uniting stars like Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Deepika Padukone in high-stakes spy thrillers.