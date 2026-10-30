Maddock Films Unveils Eetha Trailer, Shraddha Kapoor In Her Carrer Best Avatar

Shraddha Kapoor shines as a legendary Lavani performer in Eetha, a visually grand musical drama celebrating Maharashtra’s folk culture, heritage, and the inspiring journey of a woman who defied all odds.

Finally the moment is here, Maddock Films and Kathputli Creations unveils the trailer for Eetha, an epic musical drama starring Sharaddha Kapoor in the lead role of Lavani performer. The film marks the reunion of Stree 2 hit team, Maddock Films and Shraddha Kapoor, and the film explores the whole new world of folk performing artist, a world filled with traditional values, vibrant colours and the rich cultural flavour of Maharashtra.

Shraddha seems to have embodied the character with ease and energy. She bring to life a legendary Lavani and Tamasha performer Eetha Bai’s character. This is a whole new dimension for the actress, she is exploring an untapped space, Eetha is someone we have never seen before on the big-screen, and her transformation is one of the biggest highlights of the trailer. The film takes inspiration from true incidents, chronicles a artists hopes, struggles, and her journey as she creates a name for herself.

Shraddha Kapoor nails the role with perfection, her mannerism, body language, costume, expression, and dance, she is just fantastic as folk-performer. As Eetha, sets the bar high, the contrast between her stage performances and life-struggles creates such emotional depth, setting Eetha as one of the most promising film releasing in 2026. She also nails the diction part, there is this dialogue in the trailer, Yeh Sirf Kapda Nahi, Abhimaan Hai, which pretty much sums up the tone and fire of the character. She believes in culture, heritage, pride and tradition.

Set against the 1940’s Maharashtra, so the texture and costumes are rich in palette and set during that time-period. The stunning sets, traditional surroundings, bustling crows, packed fairs where Eetha performers, everything is on-point. Buzz is strong that the Eetha is based on the life of Vithbai, a noted and legendary artist, who put Maharashtrian art form on the map, though the similarities are uncanny and there is no official confirmation, but Eetha is a new cinematic experience.

We are also introduced to seasoned actor Randeep Hooda as Merchant, he is someone who has a troubled relationship with Eetha. His role is nuanced and layered. The ensemble cast also includes names like Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Anant Joshi and Siddharth Jadhav.

The trailer is fantastic, The trailer is packed with Shraddha Kapoor’s powerful performance, grand visuals and stunning sets, making Eetha one of the most promising musical dramas of this year. The trailer sets the stage for an inspiring story about an folk-performing artist, who refused circumstances define her history.

The grand visual and performances are elevated by Ajay-Atul’s music, and Vaibhavi Merchant’s choreography, brings Lavani to the forefront, the expressive and energetic dance moves are elevated with powerful and poignant music. The performance sequences and music are not just elements but forces that communicates protagnist’s emotion and determination.

The film is helmed by Chhava fame Laxman Utekar, who understand the culture context of Lavani, and has treated the subject matter with sensitivity and dignity. The film is backed by Dinesh Vijan, Laxman Utekar and Karishma Sharma, the film is slated for 4th December 2026 release.