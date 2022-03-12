‘Maaran’ Twitter review: Fans hail Dhanush’s high-octane action scenes, call script ‘scopeless’

Dhanush's action movie ‘Maaran’ was finally released on Disney Plus Hotstar on March 11, 2022, after a long wait. Karthick Naren wrote and directed the film, which chose for an OTT distribution rather than a theatrical release. The ‘Atrangi Re’ actor plays a journalist who wants to bring authentic and unfiltered news to the people through any means available, based on the backdrop of journalism.

The film promised a spectacular trip of a virtuous journalist navigating the corrupt world while facing threats from strong opponents who want to stop him, according to the teaser. Furthermore, the film aimed to be a mainstream entertainer, with Dhanush romancing Malavika Mohanan, whose character also works for the same news agency as him. Dhanush, who is known for his high-octane action sequences, had high expectations for his flick ‘Maaran’. Following the release of the film on Disney+Hotstar today, ardent fans of the actor have viewed it and offered their honest thoughts on it.

#Maaran 2nd half - comparatively Better than 1st half. investigation angle works to an extent. but that too was let down by poor execution & weak scrnplay. ameer's character . Since it's an OTT release, Watch it for Timepass & #Dhanush. He'll be back wid #Thiruchitrambalam pic.twitter.com/JH5iS05KTQ — Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) March 11, 2022

To @karthicknaren_M : y did u put maximum effort only on preclimax ..both #Mafia & #maaran pre climaxes are ultimate but the overall footages not impressed

Hope #NirangalMoondru comeback of urs bro solanum nu ninachen...try to change ur pattern — Mukilvardhanan (@mukilvardhanan) March 11, 2022

#Maaran - 1st half lagged & 2nd half Twisted



+Ves - @gvprakash 's BGM's , Pre climax



-ves - slow screenplay



Overall , One time watchable



3/5 #Dhanush @karthicknaren_M — Mukilvardhanan (@mukilvardhanan) March 11, 2022

I'm sorry but #Dhanush doesn't deserve this. One hour into #Maaran and it's unimaginably terrible. — Srivatsan (@LoneWolf_7126) March 11, 2022

#Maaran- #Dhanush disappoints yet again. #KarthickNaren's Narration is too flat but the last 20 Mins is executed well. Didn't expect from a young creative brain who impressed us with his previous outings managed to do a subject like this. #GVPrakash's BG score is terrible



2.25/5 March 11, 2022

Many people on Twitter said Karthick Naren's directorial debut didn't do credit to the actor's performing abilities. A few film critics criticised the film's predictable premise and claimed that the first half lacked impact.