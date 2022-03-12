Search icon
‘Maaran’ Twitter review: Fans hail Dhanush’s high-octane action scenes, call script ‘scopeless’

Following the release of 'Maaran' on Disney+Hotstar today, ardent fans of Dhanush have viewed it and offered their honest thoughts on it.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 12, 2022, 02:37 PM IST

Dhanush's action movie ‘Maaran’ was finally released on Disney Plus Hotstar on March 11, 2022, after a long wait. Karthick Naren wrote and directed the film, which chose for an OTT distribution rather than a theatrical release. The ‘Atrangi Re’ actor plays a journalist who wants to bring authentic and unfiltered news to the people through any means available, based on the backdrop of journalism.

 

The film promised a spectacular trip of a virtuous journalist navigating the corrupt world while facing threats from strong opponents who want to stop him, according to the teaser. Furthermore, the film aimed to be a mainstream entertainer, with Dhanush romancing Malavika Mohanan, whose character also works for the same news agency as him. Dhanush, who is known for his high-octane action sequences, had high expectations for his flick ‘Maaran’. Following the release of the film on Disney+Hotstar today, ardent fans of the actor have viewed it and offered their honest thoughts on it.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Many people on Twitter said Karthick Naren's directorial debut didn't do credit to the actor's performing abilities. A few film critics criticised the film's predictable premise and claimed that the first half lacked impact.

