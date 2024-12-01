In the episode's promo, Krushna effortlessly pulls off a spot-on imitation of Amitabh Bachchan, a moment that makes Rekha scream in excitement, exclaiming, "Maar hi dala!" (You've killed me!).

Rekha, the timeless Bollywood diva, was recently seen on The Kapil Sharma Show, where she had a blast, especially when Krushna Abhishek mimicked Amitabh Bachchan. The actress, known for her grace and wit, couldn't hold back her excitement as soon as Krushna's entrance, in Bachchan's iconic style, made her burst into laughter.

In the episode's promo, Krushna effortlessly pulls off a spot-on imitation of Amitabh Bachchan, a moment that makes Rekha scream in excitement, exclaiming, "Maar hi dala!" (You've killed me!). The entire set is filled with laughter as Rekha, who shares a close bond with Bachchan, seems to be thoroughly enjoying Krushna's performance. Her joyful reaction shows just how much she admires the legendary actor.

The episode is packed with other fun moments, including Rekha's charming dialogue delivery and her playful exchanges with Kapil Sharma. At one point, Rekha even shares a poetic moment, reciting a heartfelt shayari that leaves the audience in awe. Her timeless elegance and humor shine throughout the segment, making it one of the most anticipated episodes of the season.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the full episode to air, as Rekha's appearance promises a mix of humor, nostalgia, and heartwarming moments. Krushna's impersonation, along with Rekha's reactions, is bound to be a highlight, and viewers can expect a fun-filled episode that celebrates both Rekha's and Bachchan's iconic presence in the industry.