The makers of the actor Rajkummar Rao's upcoming political drama film 'Maalik' have finally released its trailer on Tuesday. Directed by Pulkit, the film also stars Bengali cinema star Prosenjit Chatterjee in the lead role. In Maalik, Rajkummar Rao plays a ruthless gangster who appears to stop at nothing to fulfil his ambition of political power and fame. With his rugged look and high-octane action moves, Rajkummar portrays a raw and intense character, unlike his recent roles in comedy movies such as 'Stree', 'Stree 2', and 'Bhool Chuk Maaf.' Also starring Manushi Chhillar in a lead role, along with Saurabh Shukla and Saurabh Sachdeva in pivotal parts, Maalik is set against the gritty backdrop of 1980s Allahabad. It's a hard-hitting tale of ambition, power, and survival, that explores the price of rising in a world ruled by guns, greed, and loyalty.



In the trailer, Rajkummar is seen firing bullets at the front entrance of the house. Guns seem to be the actor's third hand in the movie, as he appears to kill countless goons in the trailer. Rajkummar's political ambitions face a strong opposition from a local strongman played brilliantly by Saurabh Shukla. Prosenjit Chatterjee plays the role of a cop who is tasked with finishing 'Maalik'. The movie is produced by Kumar Taurani & Jay Shewakramani under the banner of Tips Films and Northern Lights Films.





Rajkummar Rao shared the trailer of the film on his Instagram handle. While sharing the clip, the actor highlighted one of his dialogues in the caption section of his post. He wrote, "Janam se nahin Qismat se banega, majboor baap ka mazboot beta, Maalik." Talking about his character, Rajkummar Rao says, "This is the first time I'm doing such a hard-hitting role. It really pushed me as an actor and let me explore a darker, more intense side. Playing a layered, ruthless gangster was both thrilling and challenging, and that's what made it so exciting. I can't wait for the audience to experience the gritty, gripping world we've created," as quoted in a press note shared by the makers of 'Maalik'.



Manushi Chhillar also shared, "Maalik is really special to me. I got to portray a character I've never explored before, and the film allowed me to step into a world that's gritty, raw and intense. It's been such a thrilling journey, and I truly hope the audience connects with it," as quoted in a press note.



The film is slated to release in cinemas on July 11, 2025.