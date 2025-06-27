Director: Vishal Furia Cast: Kajol, Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Kherin Sharma, Jitin Gulati, Gopal Singh, Surjyasikha Das, Yaaneea Bharadwaj, Roopkatha Chakraborty Runtime: 135 minutes Rating: 4/5

All great horror films begins with a tragedy. Maa takes a road less travelled, and creates a genre which is rarely seen in Indian cinema, mythological horror, a tale about grieving widow, and a mother goes to extreme lengths to save her only daughter from Daitya. Filmmaker Vishal Furia, creates a genre blend of horror and folklore, an emotionally ambitious, visually rich, and thematically bold film which is packed with a career best performance by Kajol.

Kajol as Ambika, her husband died rather mysteriously while visiting his old village to perform final rites to his father. Forced by circumstances, Ambika along with her only daughter Shweta (K

While driving to Chandrapur, Ambika and Shweta could feel the eerier and spooky vibe of the ride and the village. Everyone is cagy and on edge, and slowly their visit turns into life and death situation, when an age old curse, a Raktbeej, is hunting young girls for sacrifice, to quench his evil thirst.

The film spends time establishing this complex domestic situation and the strong relationship between mother and daughter. The film which kicks off in a town move to an misty and spooky village of Chandrapur.

As Ambika starts to uncover the curse of the village and her own family legacy, Maa transforms into a cosmic clash rooted in the legend of Kali and Raktabeej — with motherhood as the mythic force at the center of it all.

Kajol is the heart of the film, her performance as Ambika is real, raw and fearless — a mother dealing with grief, Is forced to rise against an unknown evil force, and she fights it out with divine help and maternal rage. She doesn’t rely on theatrics or grand speeches. Kajol delivers a commanding performance that grounds even the film’s more fantastical moments in something achingly real.

Kherin Sharma shines as Shweta, Ambika’s daughter. Their bond is complex — strained by loss, but anchored in love — and it adds emotional texture to the unfolding horror.

Ronit Roy plays Joydev, the village sarpanch, with calculated ambiguity, keeping us guessing about his true allegiance. Indraneil Sengupta, though on screen briefly, lends weight to the story’s emotional foundation. The ensemble — including Jitin Gulati, Gopal Singh, and Roopkatha Chakraborty — help make Chandrapur feel like a place burdened by history and secrets.

Vishal’s direction is more restrained and poignant than you’d expect for a horror film and that’s the beauty of the film. Rather than rely on spooky music and jump scare or exaggerated effects, he builds the fear and real dread through a world-building process which is laden with tension. He uses the surroundings as building tools, the fog choked forests, shadowed corridors, the crackle of ritual fire — Maa is a visual delight and haunted.

The film's visual and technical work is excellent. The cinematography is beautiful, drenched in twilight tones and earthy textures. The VFX is used effectively — especially when the Daitya emerges or during the ritualistic finale. Special effects serve the story, never overpower it.

The Kali Shakti song, a fierce, hypnotic center-piece that fuses sound, movement, and myth into one unforgettable moment. It’s not just a song — it’s a ritual in motion.

The film’s mythological weight never threatens to overshadow the emotional depth, every element is perfectly balanced and works to take the narrative forward. Never before in Indian cinema, mythology is mixed with horror, an serves a background to narrate an emotional story of a mother, whose faith is so strong that she defeats an evil force with sheer divine maternal power.

Kajol with her nuanced performance bring the myth back to the center of the genre and uses it not as decoration, but as the very heart of the story.

Maa is fearless and innovative, with Kajol’s towering performance, evocative visuals, and a haunting sense of place, it redefines what Indian horror can look like when rooted in myth and meaning.