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Maa Inti Bangaaram: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru film postponed to June to avoid clash with IPL 2026

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s upcoming film Maa Inti Bangaaram has been postponed from May 15 to June 19, 2026, due to the ongoing IPL season.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : May 07, 2026, 06:21 PM IST

Maa Inti Bangaaram: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru film postponed to June to avoid clash with IPL 2026
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Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s upcoming Telugu film Maa Inti Bangaaram has been postponed ahead of its scheduled release. The makers have officially shifted the release date from May 15 to June 19, 2026, citing the ongoing Indian Premier League season as the reason behind the decision.

Release postponed amid IPL season:

The film's producers announced that they will release Maa Inti Bangaaram in global theatres on June 19 2026. The makers of the project decided to change their release date because the current season of the Indian Premier League continues to attract large audiences throughout India. 

The team reported that numerous viewers from Telugu-speaking areas are currently watching IPL matches, particularly those who support Sunrisers Hyderabad. The film will achieve better box office results after its postponement because the cricket season ends.

Samantha returns with a family action drama:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Nandini Reddy directed the family action drama film Maa Inti Bangaaram, which stars Samantha and Aadi Saikumar. The project is also special for Samantha as she is producing the film alongside filmmaker Raj Nidimoru and producer Himank Duvvuru. The film features a supporting cast that includes Diganth and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles. The ensemble cast includes actors Sree Mukhi Gautami, Anand Lakshmi, Srinivas Gavireddy and Manjusha.

Also read: Prakash Raj says Vijay's TVK should be allowed to form the government, calls Tamil Nadu governor's behaviour 'disgusting'

Anticipation among Samantha’s fans:

The delay has created an extended period of waiting for Samantha's fans, who have been excitedly anticipating her next movie appearance. The actress continues to have a powerful presence in Telugu films and pan-Indian movies while the film remains highly awaited by audiences. The release shift shows that major entertainment projects now create their schedules according to major sporting events, which include the IPL, because those events take away audience attention and decrease theatre attendance during that time.

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