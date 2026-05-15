Maa Behen: Know when, where to watch Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri’s dark comedy-thriller

Maa Behen, starring Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri, will release on Netflix on June 4, 2026. The crime-comedy will premiere directly on OTT and feature a chaotic story about a family dealing with an unexpected crisis.

Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri’s upcoming crime-comedy Maa Behen is all set to premiere on Netflix on June 4, 2026. The release date was announced on Friday, coinciding with Madhuri Dixit’s 59th birthday.

Maa Behen to premiere on Netflix in June:

The makers sort of unveiled the release date of Maa Behen, describing it as a chaotic comedy packed with suspense, family drama and humour. Along with Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri, the film also has Ravi Kishan and Dharna Durgaa playing key roles, somehow. Supporting cast then includes Geetanjali Kulkarni, Arunoday Singh and Shardul Bhardwaj as well. It is helmed by Suresh Triveni, who is known for Tumhari Sulu and Jalsa, among other works. Abundantia Entertainment produces the movie in association with Opening Image Films and yeah, that’s about it.

When and where to watch:

Maa Behen, starring Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Ravi Kishan, and Dharna Durgaa, will release on June 4, 2026, exclusively on Netflix. The makers are doing a kind of direct OTT premiere, no theatrical release, and it’ll be streaming worldwide from that same day. Directed by Suresh Triveni, it’s a crime comedy that mixes humour with a lot of chaos, plus family drama, so it has that light, messy vibe. You can watch it anytime on Netflix on smartphones, smart TVs, laptops and tablets, too. Also, the release date was dropped on Madhuri Dixit’s 59th birthday, so yeah, it feels like a special reveal for the whole ensemble entertainer, not just one face.

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What is Maa Behen about?

In the middle of it all, there is Rekha, played by Madhuri Dixit, a mother who is already struggling with a rather complicated, almost daily life. Then suddenly, well after a normal sort of day, a dead body shows up inside her kitchen, and everything turns into a shocking mess.

Her daughters, Jaya and Sushma, join her soon enough, trying to cover up the whole thing, while also keeping nosy neighbours at bay, so they don’t stumble on what actually happened. Jaya comes across as the dutiful daughter, the one who keeps things steady, whereas Sushma adds disorder, unpredictability and a sort of restless energy into the mix. The film sets up a blend of dark humour, heartfelt emotional beats and nail-biting twists as the family keeps walking from one strange problem to the next.