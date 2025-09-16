M. S. Subbulakshmi birth anniversary: First musician ever to be awarded Bharat Ratna who also became first Indian to perform at United Nations

ED summons cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Robin Uthappa in illegal betting app case
ENTERTAINMENT
Music has a way of touching hearts without words. Even if you don’t understand the lyrics, the emotions are clear—the chills, the tears, the calm. That magic crossed borders in 1966 when the United Nations hosted its first-ever Indian classical music performance.
The artist was M. S. Subbulakshmi, the iconic voice of Carnatic music. On October 23, 1966, she appeared at the UN General Assembly, wearing a beautiful Kanjeevaram sari with jasmine flowers in her hair. Her husband, Kalki Sadasivam, stood beside her as she sang with devotion, offering a message of peace and unity to the world.
Her final piece, “Maitreem Bhajata,” composed by her spiritual guide, concluded with the line: “Let grace and happiness abound for all mankind.” The audience responded with a standing ovation. UN Secretary-General U Thant praised it as “extraordinarily good music,” and The New York Times called it a performance that would be remembered forever.
M. S. Subbulakshmi didn’t just perform music—she connected cultures and broke barriers of language, caste, and gender. For India, which was still a young nation, this moment became a source of pride, showing the world the timeless beauty of Indian classical music.