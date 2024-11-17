In his recent appearance on a podcast show, songwriter Jaani said that he still doesn’t like his real name, Rajiv Arora.

Songwriter Jaani infused an element of suspense around his real name for quite some time. He never used his real name and didn’t wish to reveal it to anyone. He maintained that he doesn’t like his real name adding that he is happy being known as Jaani. He believed that it's work that makes one name not vice-versa. However, the songwriter’s long-kept suspense around his real name has finally been unravelled.

In his recent appearance on a podcast show, Jaani said that he still doesn’t like his real name, Rajiv Arora. He finds his nickname Jaani suitable, adding that he did some editing to his name which already has ‘J and ‘Na’. He appeared on The Shubankar Mishra’s show, whose host addressed him by his real name. Reacting to it, Jaani said, “Thank You so much apne mera original naam pehli baar puri duniya ko bata diya hai.Aur ye kabhi nahi maine kisi ko bataya (You have told my original name to the whole world for the first time. And I never told this to anyone).” Watch the video here:

The video received mixed reactions from the users who flocked to the comment section. “Jaani ko aaj se Rajiv Arora he bolenge,” reacted a user. Another commented, “Those who jinko jaanika original naam aaj se 8 saal pehle se ota hai.” Meanwhile, during the interview, Jaani also mentioned he initially was known as Jaani Gidderbaha, named after his village name Giddarbah. Then he removed Giddarbah to stand out among other lyricists who used their native place as a surname.

Meanwhile, Jaani is known for his emotional and deep lyrics. He is one of the most influential lyricists in Punjabi music. He is known for hit songs like Soch, Naah, Kya Baat Ay, Qismat, Pachtaoge, Filhall, and Titliyaan among others.