LUST STORIES 3 REVIEW: From forbidden fantasies to emotional complications stories keep you hooked

Rating - 4 Star ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐

The word “lust” may be right there in the title, but Lust Stories 3 is not really interested in stopping at lust. Much like the first two instalments, the new anthology uses attraction and intimacy to explore what people want, what they hide and how relationships change when emotions get complicated.

Following the success of Lust Stories 1 and 2, expectations from the third chapter are naturally high. The good news is that the anthology doesn't play it too safe. The four filmmakers go in completely different directions, which keeps the experience unpredictable.

Vikramaditya Motwane delivers perhaps the strangest and most unconventional segment of the lot. Radhika Apte, Konkona Sensharma, Vijay Varma and Abhishek Sharma find themselves in a story built around the uncomfortable subject of husband swapping. The Korean fiction influence makes the treatment particularly interesting, and Motwane doesn't allow the premise to become merely provocative.

Kiran Rao’s segment, starring Gurfateh Pirzada and Sana Thampi, is breezy, playful and has the flavour of a classic drug-and-money con story. The narrative keeps changing gears and delivers a few clever surprises along the way, including one particularly filmi turn that brings a smile to your face.

Ali Fazal and Radhika Madan headline Shakun Batra’s more intimate exploration of marriage. Here, the drama comes from emotional baggage, therapy, parental expectations and the realities that begin to surface when a relationship is no longer working the way it once did.

Then comes Vishal Bhardwaj’s 1987-set story with Aditi Rao Hydari, Sidharth and Gajraj Rao. It has its own visual and narrative personality and tackles sex education through a period lens. The little details, including the references to Nux Vomica and Belladonna, make this segment particularly memorable.

That is what makes Lust Stories 3 work. You never quite know what the next story is going to look or feel like.

Verdict: The third instalment keeps the spirit of the franchise alive while allowing its four directors to experiment with tone and subject. It is sensual without being one-note, dramatic without becoming heavy and, above all, keeps the anthology format interesting. Lust Stories 3 is a reminder that there are still plenty of stories to tell around desire and human relationships.