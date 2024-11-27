Lucky Baskhar will start streaming in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi languages on November 28 on Netflix.

Headlined by Dulquer Salmaan, the period crime drama Lucky Baskhar was released in cinemas on October 31 coinciding with Diwali. The Telugu film, directed by Venky Atluri, received positive reviews and turned out to be a major box office success and earned over Rs 100 crore gross worldwide.

The film will have its streaming release on Netflix on November 28. The OTT giant Netflix took to its social media handles, shared the announcement poster, and wrote, "Watch Lucky Baskhar on Netflix, out 28 November in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi! #LuckyBaskharOnNetflix."

Dulquer plays a banker Baskhar Kumar in Luck Baskhar, who will go to any lengths to earn more money. The film, whose soundtrack is composed by GV Prakash Kumar, also features Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ramki, Sachin Khedekar, Tinnu Anand, Sarvadaman D. Banerjee, and Surya Sreenivas in supporting roles.

Adhrushtam oka manishini entha dhooram theeskelluthundhi?



Watch Lucky Baskhar on Netflix, out 28 November in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi!#LuckyBaskharOnNetflix

Luck Baskhar is Dulquer Salmaan's third Telugu film. The actor is mostly seen in Malayalam movies. His first Telugu release was the 2018 film Mahanati, directed by Nag Ashwin. It also featured Keerthy Suresh, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Vijay Deverakonda. Salmaan's second Telugu film was the 2022 romantic drama Sita Ramam, in which he was paired opposite Mrunal Thakur.

