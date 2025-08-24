Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Loved watching Kajol's The Trial? Here are 5 must-watch legal dramas you can't miss

Loved Kajol’s The Trial? Here are 5 must-watch shows with gripping legal drama and intense storytelling: Criminal Justice, Your Honor, Guilty Minds, Suits, and How to Get Away with Murder. Each series offers courtroom intrigue, moral dilemmas, and unforgettable characters.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 24, 2025, 11:07 AM IST

Loved watching Kajol's The Trial? Here are 5 must-watch legal dramas you can't miss
Kajol’s courtroom drama, The Trial, on Disney+ Hotstar, struck a chord with audiences for its gripping narrative, layered characters, and emotional intensity. If you enjoyed the mix of legal drama, family dynamics, and suspense, here are five shows you might love next:

Criminal Justice (Hotstar)

One of the most acclaimed Indian courtroom dramas, Criminal Justice, dives into the life of an ordinary man caught in a murder trial. With edge-of-the-seat storytelling and powerful performances by Pankaj Tripathi and Vikrant Massey, it’s a must-watch for fans of The Trial.

Your Honor (SonyLIV)

Based on the Israeli series, this legal thriller stars Jimmy Sheirgill as a judge forced to compromise his ethics when his son is involved in a hit-and-run case. The show’s moral dilemmas and tense drama make it a perfect follow-up.

Guilty Minds (Amazon Prime Video)

A modern Indian legal drama, Guilty Minds showcases two lawyers on opposite sides of the system. Each episode deals with contemporary cases while weaving in personal conflicts, echoing the layered storytelling style of The Trial.

Suits (Netflix/Amazon Prime)

If you're looking for a lighter yet sharp legal drama, Suits is a global favourite. Set in a top New York law firm, the show mixes wit, ambition, and intense courtroom battles. Its strong characters and clever writing will remind you of the legal world’s allure.

How to Get Away with Murder (Netflix)

For those who love mystery and twists, this Shonda Rhimes-produced thriller starring Viola Davis is a must. It blends legal strategy with murder mysteries and shocking reveals, keeping you hooked just like The Trial.

If The Trial kept you hooked with its mix of courtroom intrigue and personal conflicts, these shows will give you the same rush with fresh stories and unforgettable characters. Time to add them to your watchlist!

