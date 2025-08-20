Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Loved Ranbir Kapoor in Animal? Here are 6 iconic anti-heroes who ruled Indian cinema

From Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh to Amitabh Bachchan’s Agneepath, Bollywood has given iconic anti-heroes who blurred the lines between right and wrong. Alongside global characters like Joker and Tony Montana, these flawed, complex protagonists redefined storytelling and left a lasting mark on cinema

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 20, 2025, 04:47 PM IST

Loved Ranbir Kapoor in Animal? Here are 6 iconic anti-heroes who ruled Indian cinema

Cinema has always celebrated heroes, but sometimes it’s the flawed, dark, and morally complex characters, the anti-heroes, who leave the strongest impact. They break rules, blur the line between right and wrong, and give audiences layered storytelling that lingers long after the credits roll. Over the years, Bollywood have seen unforgettable anti-heroes who redefined cinema. Here are Bollywood’s 6 iconic anti-heroes.

Shahid Kapoor - Kabir Singh

Untitled-design-2025-08-20-T161756-745

In Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor portrayed a toxic yet passionate character who drew both criticism and admiration. Despite his self-destructive behaviour, audiences were drawn to his raw emotions and intensity.

Ranbir Kapoor - Animal

Untitled-design-2025-08-20-T161845-487

Ranbir’s performance in Animal showed the darker shades of love, violence, and obsession. The film highlighted how an anti-hero can dominate the screen and still connect with audiences emotionally.

Saif Ali Khan - Omkara

Untitled-design-2025-08-20-T162237-662

Saif Ali Khan’s Langda Tyagi in Omkara remains one of the most chilling performances in Indian cinema. His ruthless ambition and betrayal made him one of Bollywood’s finest anti-heroes.

Vivek Oberoi - Company

Untitled-design-2025-08-20-T162033-466

Vivek Oberoi brought depth to the world of crime syndicates in Company. His rise and fall in the underworld established him as one of the memorable anti-heroes of the 2000s.

Shah Rukh Khan - Raees

Untitled-design-2025-08-20-T163434-342

SRK as Raees blurred the lines between good and evil. A bootlegger with his moral compass, he became an anti-hero loved by fans, proving that charisma can make even a criminal relatable.

Amitabh Bachchan - Agneepath

Untitled-design-2025-08-20-T162137-075

Amitabh Bachchan’s Vijay Dinanath Chauhan in Agneepath is the ultimate Bollywood anti-hero. His quest for vengeance, layered with pain and resilience, gave Indian cinema one of its most iconic characters.

Anti-heroes resonate because they mirror human flaws like rage, greed, pain, and obsession, yet they remain unforgettable. On screen, they prove that perfection doesn’t make a character memorable, but flaws often do.

