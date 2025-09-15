Loved Mirai? Don't miss THESE VFX-packed Indian films, number 4 was box-office sensation

Viral video: Salman Khan trolls himself, says '3 expressions pe chal raha hu main', calls him, Aamir Khan 'little stars' for this reason
ENTERTAINMENT
If Mirai captivated you with its blend of mythology, fantasy, and superhero elements, you're in for a treat. Here are five Indian fantasy films that echo similar themes and storytelling styles.
A mythological superhero film that follows the journey of a young man who discovers his divine powers linked to Lord Hanuman. Directed by Prasanth Varma, it combines elements of fantasy and action, setting the stage for a new wave of Indian superhero cinema.
A sequel to the 2014 hit, this film delves deeper into ancient mysteries and divine artifacts. Karthikeya embarks on a quest to uncover the secrets of Lord Sri Krishna's lost anklet, blending adventure with spiritual elements.
A sci-fi romance where a young man and woman from different timelines communicate through a mysterious mirror. Directed by Mallik Ram, the film explores themes of love, time, and destiny.
Set in 1918, this film follows a man's quest to find a hidden treasure in the village of Tumbbad. Blending horror, fantasy, and mythology, it offers a unique narrative that stands out in Indian cinema.
A fantasy comedy where a 70-year-old woman magically transforms into her 24-year-old self. Starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the film explores themes of youth, identity, and second chances.