Loved Mirai? Don't miss THESE VFX-packed Indian films, number 4 was box-office sensation

If Mirai captivated you with its blend of mythology, fantasy, and superhero elements, you're in for a treat. Here are five Indian fantasy films that echo similar themes and storytelling styles.

HanuMan

A mythological superhero film that follows the journey of a young man who discovers his divine powers linked to Lord Hanuman. Directed by Prasanth Varma, it combines elements of fantasy and action, setting the stage for a new wave of Indian superhero cinema.

Karthikeya 2

A sequel to the 2014 hit, this film delves deeper into ancient mysteries and divine artifacts. Karthikeya embarks on a quest to uncover the secrets of Lord Sri Krishna's lost anklet, blending adventure with spiritual elements.

A dbhutham

A sci-fi romance where a young man and woman from different timelines communicate through a mysterious mirror. Directed by Mallik Ram, the film explores themes of love, time, and destiny.

Tumbbad

Set in 1918, this film follows a man's quest to find a hidden treasure in the village of Tumbbad. Blending horror, fantasy, and mythology, it offers a unique narrative that stands out in Indian cinema.

Oh! Baby

A fantasy comedy where a 70-year-old woman magically transforms into her 24-year-old self. Starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the film explores themes of youth, identity, and second chances.