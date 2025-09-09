Loved Kalyani Priyadarshan in Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra? Watch these 5 feel-good movies of hers

If you admired Kalyani Priyadarshan's performance in Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, here are five of her most delightful feel-good films that perfectly showcase her talent.

Kalyani Priyadarshan has carved a special place in the hearts of Malayalam cinema audiences with her cheerful screen presence and relatable performances. Whether she is playing a lively, modern-day character or a girl-next-door with innocence and grace, Kalyani adds her unique sparkle to every role.

Hello!

Kalyani made her debut in Telugu cinema with Hello!, opposite Akhil Akkineni. The film tells the story of Avinash, a young man who, in his childhood, meets a girl named Junnu, played by Kalyani. Believing she is his soulmate, he patiently waits for years, hoping to reunite with her as an adult.

Varane Avashyamund

Kalyani plays Nikhita, a spirited young woman whose performance easily steals the show. Alongside Dulquer Salmaan, Kalyani adds freshness and vibrancy to the narrative.

Thallumaala

The movie combines fun, friendship, and youthful fights with a stylish storytelling approach. Kalyani shines in her role with vibrancy and charm, matching the high energy of her co-star Tovino Thomas. Khalid Rahman’s stylish direction, combined with heartfelt music and visually dynamic sequences, makes Thallumaala a unique experience.

Hridayam

Hridayam is a heartfelt coming-of-age drama directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan. The film explores the themes of love, friendship, and the bittersweetness of nostalgia. Kalyani delivers a touching performance that connects deeply with younger audiences who see their own lives reflected in the characters.

Bro Daddy

Kalyani stars opposite Prithviraj Sukumaran in this lighthearted comedy, and their playful chemistry is one of the film’s highlights. The movie blends fun, family drama, and emotional depth effortlessly. Directed by Prithviraj himself.

