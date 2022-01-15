Lovebirds Rakulpreet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani attend Pragya Jaiswal's birthday bash

Actress Rakulpreet Singh and her beau actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani were in all smiles at actress Pragya Jaiswal's birthday bash. Pragya shared a carousel post from her last night's celebration, and we can see her and co-star Rakul posing it like soul-sisters. Then in a picture, we get to see Jaiswal's squad with Jackky, Rakul and others. Pragya shared the post with an emotional caption that says, "Thank you so much everyone for ur wishes, warmth & love on my birthday. It meant so much to me to be surrounded by the people I love the most - my family n closest friends...Thank you for making me feel incredibly special."

Check out Pragya's post

Rakul and Jackky made their relationship official last year, and unlike other celebs, they don't keep their relationship under wraps. While speaking to Film Companion, Rakulpreet shared her view on their relationship by saying, "It is a part of my life and it exists. Just like I have my parents, my brother, I have someone special in my life. And that’s about it. I don’t want to make news of it. Neither does he (Jackky)." The Yaariyaan actress further added, “We’re both of the opinion that there is nothing to hide or be sly about a relationship. If you are in one, the best thing is to give each other that respect and acknowledge it."

Recently while speaking to a portal, actress Rakulpreet Singh reacted to reports of her wedding to beau Jackky Bhagnani. "Be it marriage or any other rumours about nonsense that doesn't exist, especially don't bother me at all. I have learned to keep my blinders on and keep working. I have been transparent in my life and as and when that step has to happen, I will be the first person to talk about it, like I did this time too."

"I only feel people shouldn't speculate and wait for the truth to come out. Right now my focus is on my work and the 10 films that I have and the other work that is coming in. Everything else will happen when it is due," she added.