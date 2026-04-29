Love & War: Sanjay Leela Bhansali to reportedly shoot a grand song for 20 days with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal in May

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, is set for a 15-20 day grand song shoot schedule ahead of its January 21, 2027, release.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Love & War is moving ahead with a fresh production schedule as anticipation builds around its grand scale and star-studded cast. The film features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles and is slated for a theatrical release on January 21, 2027.

15-20 day grand song shoot planned:

The reports show that the producers need to schedule their main song shoot for a duration of 15 to 20 days, which will start in early May. The upcoming schedule will follow a large-scale design because Bhansali employs his distinct visual style and meticulousness. The production source disclosed that the shoot will concentrate on complex set designs and expensively produced scenes, which constitute the film's most ambitious section. The team works to create visuals that match the majestic style of Bhansali's cinematic universe.

Film’s release journey and delay:

The initial release date for Love & War was set for Summer 2026, but production delays needed to be resolved before the new release date could be established. Ranbir Kapoor had earlier confirmed that the film would release after Ramayana Part One, which is scheduled for October 2026. Bhansali announced that the film will be released in theatres on January 21 2027, which is the Republic Day weekend. The film will release in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, to reach a wider pan-India audience.

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Cast excitement and expectations:

Alia Bhatt has shown her enthusiasm for reuniting with Bhansali while working together with Vicky Kaushal. She expressed her desire to learn about the professional relationship between Ranbir Kapoor and Bhansali after they had spent many years apart. Ranbir Kapoor described the project as a dream collaboration because he admired Bhansali's ability to understand Indian storytelling through his musical and emotional expertise. The shooting process requires intense dedication from actors, according to him, but it provides them with creative satisfaction.