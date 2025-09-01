Love Param Sundari? 6 must-watch Bollywood rom-coms, from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani to Bareilly Ki Barfi

These 5 countries are world’s largest producers of black pepper, number 1 is…
ENTERTAINMENT
If you loved the vibrant energy of Param Sundari, Bollywood offers plenty more rom-com gems. From classics like Jab We Met to modern hits like Bareilly Ki Barfi and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, these six films blend love, laughter, and music for the perfect feel-good watch.
Bollywood has always delivered heartwarming romantic comedies that blend love, laughter, and music into a perfect watch. If you enjoyed the fun, colourful vibe of Param Sundari, here are six rom-coms you’ll definitely want to add to your watchlist.
A coming-of-age rom-com starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, this film perfectly balances romance, friendship, and self-discovery, wrapped in chart-topping songs and stunning visuals.
With Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, this desi love story mixes humour, drama, and romance. It’s lighthearted yet emotional, ideal for fans of modern-day rom-coms.
An all-time rom-com favourite featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film’s quirky dialogue, fun road trip setting, and heartfelt romance make it a must-watch classic.
Set in a small town, this rom-com starring Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Rajkummar Rao is full of wit and charm, making it a refreshing watch with a desi touch.
A romantic comedy-drama featuring Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Kharbanda that takes viewers through the ups and downs of love, marriage, and ambition. It’s both entertaining and emotional.
A sweet tale of two opposites, Karan and Rhea, who meet at various points in their lives, navigating misunderstandings and growing chemistry. The movie is known for its playful narrative, animated sequences, and fresh take on modern romance.
