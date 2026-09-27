Love OTT release date: When and where to watch Aishwarya Lekshmi, Arjun Das-starrer Tamil web series

Love follows Tara (Aishwarya Lekshmi) and Matthew (Arjun Das), two single entrepreneurs who run competing dating apps while struggling to navigate their own love lives. Produced by Soundarya Rajinikanth and directed by Balaji Mohan, the series will start streaming on Netflix from October 2.

Netflix's upcoming Tamil series Love, starring Aishwarya Lekshmi and Arjun Das as rival dating-app founders, is set to premiere on the streaming platform on October 2. Showrun and produced by Soundarya Rajinikanth and directed by filmmaker Balaji Mohan, the show's trailer was unveiled by Netflix on Friday.

Love follows Tara and Matthew, two single entrepreneurs who run competing dating apps while struggling to navigate their own love lives. Tara's app, FOUND, is built around compatibility, while Matthew's Find My Bae is based on chemistry. Their professional rivalry takes a personal turn when Tara makes Matthew an offer that leads them to take a chance on an unexpected bet. The series explores relationships and connections in the digital age while touching upon friendship, family, ambition and the challenges of understanding oneself.

Lekshmi said Tara is an ambitious and hardworking woman who believes love can be figured out. "And then life throws her the one variable she simply cannot control. That hit a little too close to home. Working beside Arjun came so easily, and the chemistry flowed naturally between us from day one. And getting to do all this under Balaji’s direction, with Soundarya’s vision guiding it, made the whole experience feel like it was in the safest hands possible. I’m so excited for audiences worldwide to see this story — it's yours, it’s mine, it’s today's #Love story," she said in a statement.

Das said he was drawn to Matthew's belief in chemistry and his view that compatibility is "just a fancy word people use when they're scared to take a real chance". "It was such a fun character to sink into, especially opposite Aishwarya, who brought so much wit and warmth to Tara. Working with her made a strong case for compatibility, too!" he said.

Love is written by Nirmal Williams, with Sharada Subramanian and Shweta Chakravarty as co-writers. The series is produced by May6 Entertainment Factory.

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