Love Insurance Kompany: Krithi Shetty, Pradeep Ranganathan's love story brings back Anirudh Ravichander's classic Enakena Yaarum Illaye

Originally composed by Anirudh Ravichander in 2015 for the film Aakko, Enakena Yaarum Illaye captured audiences with its portrayal of profound heartbreak and longing. The classic song is now reimagined by Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty for Love Insurance Kompany.

While Krithi Shetty's next release, Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), has had fans of hers and her co-star Pradeep Ranganathan eagerly awaiting its 2026 release, the makers are keeping the anticipation alive by dropping glimpses and nuggets, leaving the audience wanting more. Following the energetic reception to Dheema and Pattuma, the makers of Love Insurance Kompany have dropped the third musical offering, Enakena Yaarum Illaye.

Originally composed by Anirudh Ravichander in 2015 for the film Aakko, the song captured audiences with its portrayal of profound heartbreak and longing. The track, which paints a portrait of someone grappling with isolation after being left by the love of their life, is now being reimagined for Krithi Shetty and Pradeep Ranganathan's futuristic romance. With Anirudh returning as the composer for LIK, this re-adaptation promises to bring fresh energy to a melody that fans have been waiting to see on the big screen for nearly a decade.

For Krithi Shetty, LIK represents a pivotal moment in an already impressive career trajectory. The actress has a packed slate ahead, including Genie and her much-anticipated Bollywood debut opposite Tiger Shroff in an action thriller. Her pairing with Pradeep Ranganathan in this sci-fi romance set in 2040 has generated significant buzz, particularly given both actors' proven track records with younger audiences. The film's musical momentum continues to build with each release, setting the stage for what many are calling one of 2026's most awaited cinematic experiences.

About Love Insurance Kompany

LIK has steadily emerged as one of the most anticipated releases of 2026, driven by the combined star power of Krithi Shetty and Pradeep Ranganathan, along with director Vignesh Shivan's creative vision. Initial responses to the first look, trailer, and the songs Dheema and Pattuma have been overwhelmingly positive, with the romantic track already trending across platforms and drawing enthusiastic attention from the youth demographic. The film's futuristic setting, coupled with Anirudh's musical prowess, and the electrifying chemistry that Krithi and Pradeep share, has created a palpable excitement and pre-release buzz.