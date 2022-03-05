'Love Hostel' star Bobby Deol reveals Dharmendra's honest reaction to 'Aashram'

Bobby Deol who currently enjoying the second innings of his career revealed that his parents were slightly discontented with his breakthrough web series, 'Aashram.' While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Bobby said that when he asked his father (Dharmendra) about his series, the veteran actor added that he couldn't see his boy doing such a dark character. He further added, that even his father got a similar reaction from his grandmother. Deol recalled an incident where his granny left a movie preview of Dharmendra, just because of his dark on-screen character.

The 'Soldier' actor added that a parent doesn't want their child doing such a role. Even, Bobby's mother had a mixed response to his portrayal of Baba Nirala but she praised his attempt. Similarly, Dharmendra also acknowledged his son's attempt to break away from one-point characters. Currently, his performance in the movie 'Love Hostel' is basking praises from all over, and his fans are in awe of his character Dagar.

While speaking to DNA, Bobby revealed his preparation behind making Dagar, "Well, a lot went into the preparation, especially for the look. Shanker had already designed the look. He wanted the character to have a beard, with the burnt mark, the bent nose so all I had to do was grow a beard. I said that let me do it, not colour it because I like those greys that come like very symmetrical (pointing to his face). They said that we will grey your hair and the makeup they did to age my face."

Speaking about 'Aashram,' the third season of the series is keenly awaited by his fans. Deol shared details about the show and said, "I think what happened with Ashram was Season 1 was split into Chapter 1 and Chapter 2. So a lot of people and everybody is getting confused that Season 3 is coming out, actually, it is Season 2. But maybe they will come out with Season 2 Chapter 3, you know. I don't know when it is coming out, but even I want it to come out soon. Because of Corona, it got delayed, and hopefully, it should be out in May but I am not sure."