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Love and War: Alia Bhatt looks glamorous in first look, netizens say 'Animal aur Toxic ka mixture bana rahe hain'

Alia Bhatt's first look from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War is out. She is seen in a bold cabaret avatar with a feather headgear.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 25, 2026, 01:09 PM IST

Love and War: Alia Bhatt looks glamorous in first look, netizens say 'Animal aur Toxic ka mixture bana rahe hain'
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Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt reunite for the film "Love and War," set to release on January 21, 2027. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal and will be available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, including IMAX. 

Alia Bhatt's first look stuns in glam cabaret avatar

Alia Bhatt's new poster features her in a bold look, wearing a dark maroon velvet crop top and a thigh-high slit skirt, complemented by an elaborate black feather headpiece. Seated on a stage with a smoky backdrop and red curtains, she exudes a cabaret dance show ambience, using deep red and gold hues typical of Bhansali's style.

The poster reads "A Film By Sanjay Leela Bhansali - Love & War - 21 January 2027". Bhansali Productions shared it with the caption: "Aag bhi, dilon ki jaan bhi! Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War on 21st January 2027. See you at the movies!" Ranbir Kapoor's first look was revealed a day prior, featuring him driving a vintage car with a blood-soaked, bruised arm.

Netizens reaction:

As soon as the first look poster dropped, netizens flooded social media with reactions. While many praised Alia's glamorous avatar, others compared it to other films. One user wrote, "Kotha ki yaad aa hi gai", another commented, "Ye toxic wali feeling kyu de rahi hai ab", a third asked, "Animal aur toxic ka mixture bana rahe kya". Some also wrote, "King of Kotha is back, this time in the club", while one user quipped, "Piche jhadu kyu rakha hai?"

Also read: Asian Games 2026: India's Suruchi-Kamaljeet star in 10m air pistol mixed team to win gold

About Love and War

The movie Love and War is based on a period love-triangle setup and its backdrop is a war. Both male actors, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, reportedly play Army officers, while Alia plays a central character. In January 2024, the film was announced and it is Bhansali's most ambitious project. Shooting started in late 2024 and went on for nearly two years.

Ranbir is reuniting with Bhansali after his debut film Saawariya in 2007. Vicky is working with Bhansali for the first time. The film's release has been rescheduled from December 2025 and 2026 to the Republic Day weekend in 2027.

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