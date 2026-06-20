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Los Angeles declares January 6, 2027 as 'Diljit Dosanjh Day'; singer calls it an 'unreal feeling'

Diljit Dosanjh has been honoured with his own day in Los Angeles, with January 6, 2027, officially declared as 'Diljit Dosanjh Day' by the city council.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 20, 2026, 07:17 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Los Angeles declares January 6, 2027 as 'Diljit Dosanjh Day'; singer calls it an 'unreal feeling'
Image credit: Instagram
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Diljit Dosanjh has added another milestone to his growing list of global achievements. The Los Angeles City Council has officially proclaimed January 6, 2027, as 'Diljit Dosanjh Day,' recognising the singer-actor's contribution to taking Punjabi music to international audiences and enhancing South Asian representation in mainstream American entertainment.

The announcement comes as Diljit is currently touring the United States as part of his Aura World Tour 2026.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Los Angeles City Council Passes Resolution

Sharing the news on Instagram, Diljit's team revealed that the civic honour was introduced by Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez.

The post read, "Diljit Dosanjh Day in LA. The Los Angeles City Council has officially adopted a civic resolution declaring January 6, 2027, as 'Diljit Dosanjh Day'. Introduced by Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez, the resolution honors the Indian-born singer, actor, and producer for his significant contributions to globalizing Punjabi music and promoting South Asian representation in mainstream American culture."

The date holds special significance as it marks Diljit's 43rd birthday. Reacting to the honour, Diljit shared the announcement on his Instagram Stories and expressed his gratitude.

"DILJIT DOSANJH DAY IN LA. Officially Announced by City Council… What should I say.. Man.. Unreal Feeling  Thank You so much, Los Angeles. Next, San Francisco for two nights AURA WORLD TOUR 2026."

The announcement was met with excitement from fans, many of whom congratulated the artist and described the recognition as a proud moment for Punjabis across the world.

Main Vaapas Aaunga Struggles At The Box Office

While Diljit is receiving international recognition, his latest film, Main Vaapas Aaunga, has had a slow run in theatres.

According to Sacnilk, the Imtiaz Ali directorial earned ₹12.25 crore net in India during its first seven days of release. Reports suggest that the film was made on an estimated budget of ₹70 crore, making its opening-week performance underwhelming. However, trade observers are still watching to see whether the film witnesses growth over its second weekend.

What's Next For Diljit?

Apart from his ongoing Aura World Tour, Diljit is yet to officially announce his next film project. The singer-actor has also been associated with Panjab '95, a long-delayed project that is still awaiting release.

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