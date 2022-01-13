‘Looop Lapeta’ Trailer: This Taapsee Pannu-Tahir Raj Bhasin starrer will keep you on edge of your seat

'Looop Lapeta,' directed by Aakash Bhatia and produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Ellipsis Entertainment, and Aayush Maheshwari, is a comedic thriller and is all set to make fans be on the edge of their seats.

The trailer for Netflix's upcoming comedy-thriller 'Looop Lapeta' has been released. The trailer follows Savi (played by Taapsee Pannu) as she tries to save her boyfriend Satya (played by Tahir Raj Bhasin) when he loses money belonging to a mafia. Savi must race against the clock to rescue the day – if she can only make the right decisions, since Satya's freedom is at stake. ‘Looop Lapeta’ is directed by Aakash Bhatia and will air exclusively on Netflix on February 4, 2022.

Watch the trailer here:

Taapsee Pannu, playing the role of Savi said,“Looop Lapeta is a film that will always be very close to my heart. I fell in love with the characters and the story the moment I read the script! The film is about the choices that Savi makes and how her decisions carve out her journey with the one she loves. A perfect combination of comedy and thriller, Looop Lapeta will keep you at the edge of your seat, while you rejoice at the comical situation that Savi and Satya have gotten into. Can’t wait to bring this to audiences worldwide on Netflix!’

Expressing his excitement on the trailer launch, Tahir Raj Bhasin said,“I am so excited to have my second project release with Netflix within a span of a month and to now begin the adrenalin rush of Satya and Savi’s rollercoaster ride against time. Their electric chemistry will make you laugh, cry and leave you on the edge through the consequences of the couple’s wild choices.”

Talking about his debut feature film - 'Looop Lapeta', director Aakash Bhatia said,“I am enthralled to share a peek into the world of Looop Lapeta. I’m hoping that this makes for a thrilling and enjoyable ride for the viewers. My approach has been to experiment with form and style while navigating through this time twisting journey, and also to tightly hold on to the emotional core of our story and characters. Taapsee and Tahir lead an ensemble of fantastic performers in our show of sound and visuals.”

For the unversed, The film is an adaptation of Tom Tykwer's celebrated cult classic ‘Run Lola Run.’