LOONA: 9 members of K-pop band including Chuu terminate contract with BlockBerryCreative?

Loona

If reports are to be believed then nine members of the famous K-pop girls band LOONA have decided to terminate their contract with BlockBerryCreative on the basis of a 'lack of trust.'

As per the report of Pinkvilla, nine members of the band including, Chuu, Haesul, Heejin, Jinsol, Yeojin, Kim Lip, Choery, Yves, Gowon and Olivia Hye have reportedly filed for an injunction to discontinue their contract with BlockBerryCreative. However, the remaining two members of the band, Vivi and Hyunjin aren't a part of this. The report further stated that the band members are suspicious of the creative company, and their future activities, and even doubt the management of the group. However, when BlockBerryCreative was approached to comment on it, they denied it saying "NO."

In December 2021, Chuu filed an injunction for the termination of her contract with BlockBerryCreative. Last week it was reported that the talented singer, Chuu was kicked out of the group by the agency. And it claimed that there was a power-abuse incident. Reportedly, Chuu has signed up with a new management company called BY4M Studio for her future activities. There is no official statement yet from the agency or the talent. For the unversed, BY4M Studio is a content and entertainment agency, that provides media content on all platforms.

Several of Chuu's fans came for her support, and they criticised the agency’s poor decision and lack of management towards the artist. This issue has left the LOONA fans distressed, and they want their favourite K-pop band out of it real soon.