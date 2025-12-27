Long before Rs 2,900 crore net worth, Salman Khan was paid only Rs 75 as his first salary, here’s what his job was

The actor began his acting career in 1898 with the Bollywood film 'Biwi Ho Toh Aisi', but it was 'Maine Pyar Kiya' that truly transformed his career.

As Bollywood's most eligible bachelor rang in his 60th birthday on December 27, love poured in from across the world, proving why he remains one of the most celebrated actors in the film industry. The superstar celebrated his birthday on Wednesday night with close friends and family at his farmhouse in Panvel. Several videos have surfaced on social media from his grand birthday bash.

His immense hard work and dedication have paved the way for him to achieve remarkable milestones.

Salman Khan's first salary

Salman Khan is not just one of Bollywood’s biggest superstars but also one of its wealthiest. With a career spanning over three decades, the actor has built an estimated net worth of around Rs 2900 crore. However, not many know that the actor had worked as a background dancer in Mumbai in a show held at the Taj Hotel as one of his first jobs, where he was paid only Rs 75.

During an old interview, Salman candidly told PTI, "My first salary was, I think, about Rs 75. I danced in a show at the Taj Hotel. One of my friends was dancing there, so he took me (and I did it) just for fun. Then it went up to Rs 750 for Campa Cola (a soft drink brand), and then it was Rs 1,500 for the longest time. Then I got paid Rs 31,000 for 'Maine Pyar Kiya', which was then increased to Rs 75,000 later."

Superhit movies of Salman Khan

Khan is known for his hit movies like 'Partner', 'Dabangg', 'Tiger' franchise, 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', 'Sultan', and many others.

On the work front

On the occasion of his 60th birthday, the actor dropped the teaser of his upcoming film, Battle of Galwan. The teaser shows Salman Khan portraying an Indian Army officer. The film is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops and is directed by Apoorva Lakhia, best known for Shootout at Lokhandwala.

Battle of Galwan will release in theatres on April 17, 2026. Produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films, the film also stars Chitrangada Singh alongside Salman.

