FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Border 2 OTT release: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh film to premiere on this streaming platform after its theatrical run

Haryana Board HBSE Classes 10, 12 exam date sheet 2026 released; here's how to download

Why is Donald Trump administration upset over India-EU trade deal? Will it shake up trans-Atlantic order, leave US on sidelines?

Delhi on red alert as national capital braces for more rain, thunderstorms; Air India, IndiGo, Akasa Air issue advisory

Lokesh Kanagraj 'unfollow' Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan after Coolie's debacle? Director drops big update: 'They don't even believe in me'

Sunita Williams goes gaga over Kerala's falooda, calls it her favourite dish, video goes viral, watch

Gautam Adani-led Adani Aerospace signs deal with Brazil's Embraer to manufacture aircraft, how may it change aviation ecosystem?

India-EU Trade Deal: PM Modi hails 'mother of all deals', will it help India become manufacturing hub or will Europe flood market here?

Gold soars to all-time high ahead of 'mother of all deals' India-EU free trade agreement

Can Bangladesh play T20 World Cup now? What may happen if Pakistan decide not to play?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Border 2 OTT release: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh film to premiere on this streaming platform after its theatrical run

Border 2 OTT release: Sunny Deol film to premiere on this streaming platform

Haryana Board HBSE Classes 10, 12 exam date sheet 2026 released; here's how to download

HBSE Class 10, 12 exam datesheet 2026 out; here's how to download

Why is Donald Trump administration upset over India-EU trade deal? Will it shake up trans-Atlantic order, leave US on sidelines?

Why is Donald Trump administration upset over India-EU trade deal?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
The 50 Confirmed Contestants List: Meet Manisha Rani, Rajat Dalal, Yuvika Choudhary, Nikki Tamboli, Sapna Chaudhary, set to impress in reality show

The 50 Confirmed Contestants List: Meet Manisha Rani, Rajat Dalal, Yuvika Choudh

The 50 Confirmed Contestants Full List: From Karan Patel, Shiv Thakare, to Nehal Chudasama, Monalisa, Mr Faizu; contenders competing for ultimate glory

The 50 Confirmed Contestants Full List: Karan Patel, Shiv Thakare, to Monalisa

Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, roads and rooftops covered; See pics

Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, see pics

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Lokesh Kanagraj 'unfollow' Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan after Coolie's debacle? Director drops big update: 'They don't even believe in me'

After the lukewarm response to Coolie, and the backing out from Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan's film, there are reports that Lokesh Kanagraj has even 'unfollowed' the superstars on Twitter (X). Lokesh broke the silence on the same, and made a strong statement.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jan 27, 2026, 02:06 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Lokesh Kanagraj 'unfollow' Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan after Coolie's debacle? Director drops big update: 'They don't even believe in me'
Lokesh Kanagraj, Kamal Haasan-Rajinikanth
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj has finally made his first statement on the rumours of his rift with Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, and unfollowing them on social media. In 2022, after the release of Vikram, director Lokesh Kanagaraj became one of the most popular filmmakers in India. The success of Kamal Haasan and Lokesh's film led to an ambitious slate of movie announcements and collaborations. Last year, Lokesh and Rajinikanth's Coolie was released with much fanfare. However, despite earning over Rs 500 crore worldwide, Coolie is regarded as a disappointment at the box office due to its high cost. As compared to the massive hype, the movie underperformed due to its huge budget, including expensive star cast fees. Lokesh was even considered to helm a project starring Rajinikanth, backed by Kamal Haasan. However, Lokesh backed out, leaving them in search of another visionary filmmaker.

'I consider my fortune to work with Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan': Lokesh Kanagaraj

Recently, there were reports that Lokesh has 'unfollowed' Rajini and Kamal on Twitter (X), and this has left him and his fans in shock. Lokesh interacted with the media on Monday, and he used the opportunity to clarify numerous issues, including the reports that claimed Lokesh unfollowed the two icons of Tamil cinema on social media after he had opted out of the film in which they were to work together. Responding to these rumours, Lokesh said, “There were rumours that I had unfollowed Rajini sir and Kamal sir (on social media). Just look at where they are (indicating they were at the top). I consider it my good fortune that I, having come from a rural place, got an opportunity to work with them both."

Also read: Border 2 box office collection day 4: Sunny Deol's epic creates riot on Republic Day, beats Pathaan, Chhaava, Dhurandhar, inches closer to Rs 250 crore

Speaking about unfollowing the icons, he further added, "Two years ago, when I was scrolling, I mistakenly happened to like a video. For that itself, only I know how many explanations I have had to give. In today’s day and age, can someone unfollow others like that? How is it even possible?"

My mother doesn't believe in me, but social media: Lokesh Kanagaraj

The Kaithi director added that his mother got worried after reading the rumours and confronted him for unfollowing two icons. "My mom does not even know what Twitter (X) is. She does not know what follow or unfollow mean. But she called me up and asked me ‘Why did you unfollow Rajini sir and Kamal sir?’ That is because they don’t even believe me but believe you (the media)."

At last, Lokesh clarified to cross-check with his team, before reporting such rumours, "If you come across any such sensitive information, please check with me or someone from my team before putting out reports on such sensitive information. This is my request."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Border 2 OTT release: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh film to premiere on this streaming platform after its theatrical run
Border 2 OTT release: Sunny Deol film to premiere on this streaming platform
Haryana Board HBSE Classes 10, 12 exam date sheet 2026 released; here's how to download
HBSE Class 10, 12 exam datesheet 2026 out; here's how to download
Why is Donald Trump administration upset over India-EU trade deal? Will it shake up trans-Atlantic order, leave US on sidelines?
Why is Donald Trump administration upset over India-EU trade deal?
Delhi on red alert as national capital braces for more rain, thunderstorms; Air India, IndiGo, Akasa Air issue advisory
Delhi on red alert as national capital braces for more rain, thunderstorms; Air
Lokesh Kanagraj 'unfollow' Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan after Coolie's debacle? Director drops big update: 'They don't even believe in me'
Lokesh Kanagraj 'unfollow' Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan after Coolie's debacle? Dir
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
The 50 Confirmed Contestants List: Meet Manisha Rani, Rajat Dalal, Yuvika Choudhary, Nikki Tamboli, Sapna Chaudhary, set to impress in reality show
The 50 Confirmed Contestants List: Meet Manisha Rani, Rajat Dalal, Yuvika Choudh
The 50 Confirmed Contestants Full List: From Karan Patel, Shiv Thakare, to Nehal Chudasama, Monalisa, Mr Faizu; contenders competing for ultimate glory
The 50 Confirmed Contestants Full List: Karan Patel, Shiv Thakare, to Monalisa
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, roads and rooftops covered; See pics
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, see pics
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered by AI that can break records
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered
Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000 to $1.5 million, showcasing unmatched luxury
Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement