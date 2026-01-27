Lokesh Kanagraj 'unfollow' Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan after Coolie's debacle? Director drops big update: 'They don't even believe in me'

After the lukewarm response to Coolie, and the backing out from Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan's film, there are reports that Lokesh Kanagraj has even 'unfollowed' the superstars on Twitter (X). Lokesh broke the silence on the same, and made a strong statement.

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj has finally made his first statement on the rumours of his rift with Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, and unfollowing them on social media. In 2022, after the release of Vikram, director Lokesh Kanagaraj became one of the most popular filmmakers in India. The success of Kamal Haasan and Lokesh's film led to an ambitious slate of movie announcements and collaborations. Last year, Lokesh and Rajinikanth's Coolie was released with much fanfare. However, despite earning over Rs 500 crore worldwide, Coolie is regarded as a disappointment at the box office due to its high cost. As compared to the massive hype, the movie underperformed due to its huge budget, including expensive star cast fees. Lokesh was even considered to helm a project starring Rajinikanth, backed by Kamal Haasan. However, Lokesh backed out, leaving them in search of another visionary filmmaker.

'I consider my fortune to work with Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan': Lokesh Kanagaraj

Recently, there were reports that Lokesh has 'unfollowed' Rajini and Kamal on Twitter (X), and this has left him and his fans in shock. Lokesh interacted with the media on Monday, and he used the opportunity to clarify numerous issues, including the reports that claimed Lokesh unfollowed the two icons of Tamil cinema on social media after he had opted out of the film in which they were to work together. Responding to these rumours, Lokesh said, “There were rumours that I had unfollowed Rajini sir and Kamal sir (on social media). Just look at where they are (indicating they were at the top). I consider it my good fortune that I, having come from a rural place, got an opportunity to work with them both."

Speaking about unfollowing the icons, he further added, "Two years ago, when I was scrolling, I mistakenly happened to like a video. For that itself, only I know how many explanations I have had to give. In today’s day and age, can someone unfollow others like that? How is it even possible?"

My mother doesn't believe in me, but social media: Lokesh Kanagaraj

The Kaithi director added that his mother got worried after reading the rumours and confronted him for unfollowing two icons. "My mom does not even know what Twitter (X) is. She does not know what follow or unfollow mean. But she called me up and asked me ‘Why did you unfollow Rajini sir and Kamal sir?’ That is because they don’t even believe me but believe you (the media)."

At last, Lokesh clarified to cross-check with his team, before reporting such rumours, "If you come across any such sensitive information, please check with me or someone from my team before putting out reports on such sensitive information. This is my request."