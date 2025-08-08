Twitter
Lokesh Kanagaraj shares plans for his next film with Aamir Khan after Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie: 'He hasn't done...'

Lokesh Kanaraj shares if he is planning to make his dream project Irumbu Kai Mayavi with Aamir Khan. Khan is making a cameo appearance in Lokesh's upcoming film Coolie, which releases on August 14.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 08, 2025, 05:57 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Starring Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, and Upendra in the lead roles, the action thriller Coolie is set to release in theatres worldwide on August 14. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial also stars Aamir Khan in a cameo appearance. After Coolie, Aamir and Lokesh will collaborate once again for a full-fledged action thriller, which the two of them will start shooting for in the second half of 2026.

Lokesh Kanagaraj on working with Aamir Khan after Coolie

In his interview with Valaipechu Voice YouTube channel, Lokesh Kanagaraj talked about his film with Aamir Khan as he said, "As we developed a rapport with each other, he asked me whether we could do an action movie together. He hasn’t done an outright action film for a long time now, and he loved the action moments in Coolie. My school of cinema is different and his is different; however, when we came together, he liked it. We don’t know whether it will be a superhero or fantasy film, but it will have a heavy action onset."

Lokesh Kanagaraj on Irumbu Kai Mayavi

Kanagaraj's dream project is Irumbu Kai Mayavi (Iron Hand Magician), a superhero project based on the British comics The Steel Claw, in which the protagonist loses his one hand in an accident and then fights crime with a metal hand. When the Vikram director was asked if he plans to make Irumbu Kai Mayavi with Aamir Khan, he said, "I was planning that as my entry ticket into the cinema, but owing to its scale, I wasn’t confident enough and decided to push it ahead. I absolutely love the story since it has so many core values. However, over 10 years, many other films had similarities to what I had envisioned, especially from a visual perspective. Now, if I am doing Irumbu Kai Mayavi, I’ll make additions or changes to it. With Aamir Khan sir, we spoke a lot, and he wanted to do an action film together based on our commitments. But we have not fixed on what it is."

Coolie vs War 2

Rajinikanth's Coolie will clash at the box office with Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani-starrer War 2 on August 14. The sequel of the 2019 blockbuster War and the sixth film in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3, War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. It is Ayan's fourth directorial after Wake Up Sid, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.

READ | This actor spent 2 years in Pakistani jail, came to Mumbai with Rs 20, starred in blockbusters, went bankrupt, died at 98

