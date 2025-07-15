Lokesh Kanagaraj reacts to Sanjay Dutt claiming he was 'wasted' in Leo: 'I am not genius or greatest filmmaker....'

Sanjay Dutt called Lokesh Kanagaraj and clarified that his comment of being 'wasted' in Leo was just made in jest and was quoted out of context.

Popular Tamil filmmaker Lokesh Kanakaraj has now clarified that Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt had called him up to tell him that his recent comment that the Master director had "wasted" him in the Vijay-starrer Leo was a comment that was made in jest and that it looked awkward when it was quoted out of context.

What exactly did Sanjay Dutt say?

For the unaware, Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, who recently attended the Tamil teaser launch of the Kannada film KD -The Devil in Chennai, had answered questions posed by the media on the occasion. On the occasion, he had responded to a question on working with Tamil stars and staying in touch with them. Sanjay Dutt had said, "I respect Rajini sir and Kamal sir a lot. They are my seniors. I look up to them and learn a lot from them. I have worked with Rajini sir on multiple films in Hindi. He is the most humble person I have met. I have worked with Thalapathy Vijay and I loved it," and on a lighter note, said, "I am angry with Lokesh because he didn't give me a big role in Leo. He wasted me."

Lokesh Kanagaraj reacts to Sanjay Dutt's comment

Now, in his latest interview to The Hollywood Reporter India, Lokesh disclosed that Sanjay Dutt had immediately called him after the media interaction session to explain his comment. "Sanjay Dutt sir said, 'I made a comment very funnily but people just cut it and put it and it looks so awkward. I didn't mean it like that.' I said, 'No problem sir. What is in it?' I am not a genius or the greatest filmmaker in the world not to do something that might dip other characters. I have done so many mistakes in my films. It is all learning, right?" The director also went on to say that he would do one of the best films with the actor in the future.

Coolie vs War 2

Lokesh Kanagaraj is now looking forward to the release of his next film Coolie. Headlined by Rajinikanth and also starring Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, and Shruti Haasan, the action thriller is slated to hit theatres on August 14 and will clash at the box office with Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani-starrer War 2.

READ | India's biggest flop, made in Rs 45 crore, earned just Rs 38000 on opening day; not Adipurush, Bombay Velvet, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Kalank