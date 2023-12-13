Lokesh Kanagaraj reacts strongly to NSFW videos posted from his fake Facebook account: 'Please feel free to...'

Lokesh Kanagaraj, who has directed films like Leo, Vikram, Master, and Kaithi, had to issue a clarification after explicit content was shared from his fake Facebook account.

Lokesh Kanagaraj is one of the most exciting filmmakers in Indian cinema. The director has created LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe) merging the storylines and characters from his three films - Kaithi, Vikram, and Leo starring the biggest names from Tamil cinema including Kamal Haasan, Suriya, Thalapathy Vijay, and Karthi.

Lokesh isn't active much on social media and hence, all of his online activities are keenly followed by his fans and Kollywood cinema enthusiasts. They were shocked on Wednesday morning when a Facebook account under his name started posting some NSFW videos, leading to the assumption that his Facebook account has been hacked.

Kanagaraj took it upon himself and issued a clarification mentioning that he is avalaible only on Instagram and Twitter, urging his followers to not follow his fake accounts elsewhere. "Hey all, I’m only available on Twitter and Instagram, I do not have or use any other social media accounts. Please feel free to ignore and unfollow any other hoax accounts!", he wrote on his X (previously known as Twitter) account.

Hey all, I’m only available on Twitter and Instagram, I do not have or use any other social media accounts. Please feel free to ignore and unfollow any other hoax accounts! — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) December 13, 2023

Meanwhile, the director's last film Leo was released in the theatres on October 19 and turned out to be a blockbuster success, becoming the highest-grossing Tamil film this year and the fifth highest-grossing Indian film of 2023 after Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Jawan, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2.

Leo starred Thalapathy Vijay in the titular role with Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Trisha, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Madonna Sebastian, George Maryan, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand and Mathew Thomas playing pivotal roles. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music and background score for the film, which was titled Thalapathy 67 under its production.



