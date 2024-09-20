Twitter
Entertainment

Lokesh Kanagaraj reacts after Nagarjuna's action scene from Rajinikanth's Coolie leaks online: '2 months of hard work..'

Lokesh Kanagaraj expressed disappointment after Nagarjuna's action scene from Coolie sets leaked online.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 20, 2024, 10:00 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Lokesh Kanagaraj reacts after Nagarjuna's action scene from Rajinikanth's Coolie leaks online: '2 months of hard work..'
Lokesh Kanagaraj and Nagarjuna
Lokesh Kanagaraj's Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie is one of the much-awaited movies. Recently, the upcoming film grabbed headlines when one of its action scenes featuring Nagarjuna leaked online. Now, the filmmaker has reacted to it. 

On Thursday, a video clip from the sets of Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie shows Nagarjuna beating up a man with a hammer leaked online. In the clip, Nagarjuna is seen wearing a white suit.  A crew member can be heard conveying some lines in Tamil with proper pronunciation to Nagarjuna before the actor repeats them. One of the fans shared the video on X, and wrote, “#COOLIE: #Nagarjuna Scenes Leaked. This is Gonna Be Bigger This Time. #Rajinikanth | #LokeshKanagaraj.”

After the clip went viral on social media, Lokesh Kanangaraj reacted to it and expressed his disappointment and wrote on Twitter, "Two months of hard work by many people have gone in vain because of one recording. I humbly request everyone not to engage in such practices, as they spoil the overall experience. Thank you." 

Netizens reacted to Lokesh Kanagaraj's tweet and cheered him up. One of the comments read, "Stay strong da. This too shall pass." Another user wrote, "Yes absolutely, but that Clip is Cent % Worth Varma..." Another commented, "Don’t worry. Keep going. You're on the way to give an Industry hit." 

Coolie is currently under production and is expected to hit theatres in 2025. The makers welcomed Nagarjuna onboard the film on the occasion of his birthday in August 2024. Sharing his poster from the film the Coolie team wrote, "Kicked to have King @iamnagarjuna sir joining the cast of Coolie as Simon. Welcome on board and wishing you a very happy birthday sir."

Apart from Nagarjuna, the film also stars Soubin Shahir as Dayal, Shruti Haasan as Preethi, Sathyaraj as Rajasekar, and Upendra as Kaleesha. Rajinikanth will play Deva.

