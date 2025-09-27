Lokah Chapter 2 announced: Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas tease sequel in exciting video; fans say 'YRF, Maddock need to...'

Lokah Chapter 2 will be headlined by Tovino Thomas and feature Dulquer Salmaan in a crucial cameo. Dominic Arun, who helmed the first part starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, will also direct the sequel.

Headlined by Kalyani Priyadarshan, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is the biggest surprise hit of the year as the Malayalam superhero film became the highest-grossing Malayalam movie of all time. Produced by Dulquer Salmaan under his banner Wayfarer Films and directed by Dominic Arun, the movie featured Salmaan and Tovino Thomas in crucial cameos as Charlie and Michael.

Now, Lokah Chapter 2 has been officially announced with an exciting video shared by the Ustad Hotel actor on his YouTube page. Titled When Legends Chill: Michael x Charlie, the 2-minute-and-55-second clip features Tovino and Dulquer as the goblin Michael and the sword-wielding ninja Charlie, respectively.

In the video, Michael is seen seeking help from Charlie to face off against the new villains in the sequel. Dulquer shared the video on his social media handles with the caption, "Beyond myths. Beyond legends. A new chapter begins. #LokahChapter2. Starring Tovino Thomas. Written & Directed by Dominic Arun. Produced by Wayfarer Films."

Reacting to the Lokah Chapter 2 announcement video, fans shared their exciting reactions on social media. One of them wrote, "YRF, Maddock need to learn from Malayalam cinema. This is how you create cinematic universe, not by making forced money-grabbing movies. Have a vision/story first", while another added, "This will be the biggest cinematic universe in Indian cinema."

Based on the Kerala folklore of Kalliyankattu Neeli, Lokah Chapter 1 has earned Rs 143 crore net in India and has grossed Rs 284 crore worldwide, and is still running in the theatres. Also starring Sandy Master, Naslen, Chandu Salim Kumar, and Arun Kumar in the leading roles, the blockbuster film has been hailed as the best Indian film of 2025.

