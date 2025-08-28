Lokah Chapter 1 X review: Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen-starrer is 'blockbuster' superhero film with 'best theatrical experience' of the year

The Malayalam superhero film Lokah: Chapter 1, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen, directed by Dominic Arun, and produced by Dulquer Salmaan, is the Onam release of the year, along with Hridayapoorvam and Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira.

Headlined by Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen, the Malayalam superhero film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has been released in cinemas on August 28 on the occasion of Onam. The movie is directed by Dominic Arun and produced by pan-India star Dulquer Salmaan under his banner Wayfarer Films. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is set to start off a superhero cinematic universe in Malayalam cinema.

The Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen-starrer has been receiving rave reviews from the audiences, who have shared their opinions on X after watching the film on its first day of release. One X user wrote, "Lokah is a must-watch on the big screen! Don't wait for anyone book your tickets now. We've just entered a brand-new superhero universe, and Lokah stands tall as Mollywood's strongest Pan-Indian bet! Stay till the very end-both the post-credit and credit scenes are unmissable."

Another tweet read, "#Lokah A good first half followed by a terrific second half. Dominic Arun brings alive an imaginative and ambitious universe that blends entertainment with heroism beautifully. Top-notch making. Kalyani is kickass. Naslen, Sandy and the cameos."

"#Lokah 1st half is purely world building & a mystery journey for the audience, from the flashback portions the movie turns into a packed experience. 2nd half, no words.Lots of high moments, cameos, action blocks, etc. Dominic, Nimish, Jakes, DQ — take a bow. 4.5/5", wrote another viewer.

A netizen also requested Dulquer Salmaan to promote the film outside Kerala and make it a pan-India success as they wrote, "@DQsWayfarerFilm I am begging you please please promote lokah in other states. The movie has huge huge potential to be a big pan Indian success. The genre itself is a star everywhere and the movie is too good for not to be a pan Indian success. Make it happen please."

















Apart from Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, two other Malayalam films have hit theatres as Onam releases. While Mohanlal and Malavika Mohanan-starrer Hridayapoorvam has released on August 28, Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira starring Fahadh Faasil and Kalyani Priyadarshan will hit theatres on August 29.

READ | Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more